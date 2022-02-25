Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 08:32:48 / Comserve Inc. / -- Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status.



The virtual mobile infrastructure (VMI) market is expected to witness a growth at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. VMI is the mobile-centric technology that allows applications to run on mobile operating systems (OS) or virtual machines, which are located on a remote server. VMI extends the existing principle of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), to access applications remotely from mobile, tablets, phablets, and wearables.



- In modern business practices, mobile devices, including employee-owned smartphones and tablets, are fully being embedded. With this, the employees can access corporate data and applications by means of these smart devices; this has now become a competitive necessity in the field. The trending BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) may result in increased data breach activities and related risks; hence, the demand for virtual mobile infrastructure by organizations is expected to increase in the forecast period. According to Dell Technologies, the companies favoring BYOD has made an annual saving of over USD 350 per year per employee.

- MAM (Mobile App Management) mitigates many privacy issues but increases the load on application developers and IT teams. VMI also allows the organization to host mobile applications in a data center as well as on cloud to provide them access to any device. Additionally, it ensures the data not being stored on mobile devices. Moreover, the developers can write applications and instantly release the support of mobile devices and laptops by using HTML-5 enabled browsers.

- The ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 has pushed the organizations towards workspace mobility. Hence mobile devices are becoming critical assets for corporate information. According to the recent study by Cisco Systems, 60% of the small business owners are stating that risk for a data breach is higher when employees work remotely. Due to this pandemic, the demand for VMI is expected to proliferate in the recent future.



Key Market Trends



Healthcare Segment is Expected to Grow Significantly



- Healthcare organizations have been looking for virtualization technology for its IT Infrastructure. With the increasing mobility strategy and BYOD trend in the sector, there have been increased risks for data security. According to HIMSS, 70% of doctors are using mobile devices to access patient information. Moreover, Arxan has stated that 90% of Android Healthcare/Medical apps have been hacked, 22% of which are FDA approved.

- Additionally, the increasing flow of mHealth, patient and billing data transcending smartphones, tables, and medical devices, users can achieve agile mobility for accessing data while complying with stringent PHI and HIPPA requirements. VMI also helps the point-of-sales operations to comply with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards, which specifies for credit card data handling.

- According to the US Department of Healthcare and Human Services, 40 million residents' data were compromised in the country in 2019. Also, Cisco Systems has mentioned that cost of stolen records in the healthcare sector is among the highest at USD 429.



North America is Expected to be the Largest Market



- North America region among the is one of the highest numbers for mobile subscribers. The businesses in the region are highly appreciating the BYOD strategy and hence also implementing VMI solutions to enhance the productivity of the remote workforce. According to the Mobile Economy North America 2019 bu GSMA, the mobile subscribers in North America has crossed the 300 million market, penetrating over 84% of the population by the end of 2019. This indicates that the region has a significant opportunity for VMI vendors.

- North America is considered to be the pioneer of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) culture, which has resulted in its widespread incorporation. This has led organizations to shift toward hybrid cloud models to ensure the safety of sensitive business information via private cloud while providing a greater reach of application to employees through public cloud solutions, which is a necessity for some applications requiring on-field access. This trend was observed to benefit productivity, and hence, is expected to continue and grow during the forecast period.

- Intelligent Waves' subsidiary - Hypori is one of the key vendors for VMI solutions in the region, offering enterprises with solutions related to BUOD. Recently in December 2019, the company was awarded USD 43 million Small Business Innovation Research contract from the US Department of the Interior. As per the agreement, the company has agreed to assist government agencies tin deployingHypori Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) for their organization's IT portfolio.



Competitive Landscape



The virtual mobile infrastructure market is more inclined towards fragmentation due to the presence of many players in the global market with very less or no product differentiation. This creates the vendors to move for the pricing strategy. Companies with deep pockets have actively been making strategic mergers and acquisitions to gain more market share.



- February 2020 - Sierraware unveiled its new 5G VMI solution, which uses edge computing in partnership with telecommunication operators. The company has claimed that the solution can offer 60 fps game streaming and video streaming without latency.



