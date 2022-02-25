Enterprise WLAN Market Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 08:31:59 / Comserve Inc. / -- Enterprise WLAN Market Market size, share, growth, trends, segmentation, top key players, strategies, demand, statistics, sales, current scenario, competitive landscape and forecast.



The Enterprise WLAN market is expected to reach a CAGR of 26.71% over the forecast period. WLAN provides a network to enterprises to communicate through resources such as smartphones, computers, remote offices, and data centers. WAN connectivity allows users to access private or public gateways based on the customer's requirements.



- With the continuing growth of network infrastructure, increased demand for high-speed internet, the introduction of new wireless standards named WIFI6, also known as 802.11ax, would impact the market positively. Also, the continuous updating of standards regularly to improve network throughput in terms of maximum speeds and transmission capabilities.

- Mergers and acquisitions are helping to shape the industry landscape, which, further, fuels the market demand. At Mobile World Congress 2019 held in Shanghai, Huawei and more than 30 industry partners jointly established an industry alliance in 5G deterministic networking. The establishment is aimed at promoting consensus on industry development and ecosystem building and developing the 5G industry. Events such as these will also boost the market for Enterprise WLAN Market.

- There is a short term impact on the Enterprise WLAN market due to the spread of COVID-19 due to which significant countries are under lockdown and enterprises are operating on a work from the home basis and reflect from the first-quarter results published by the companies. For instance, Cisco Systems witnessed a decreased revenue from WLAN straight by 6.7% in the first quarter of 2020. Although in the longer run, the industry will flourish due to the proven importance of an efficient network.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Data Traffic and Demand for High Speed Data Connectivity​ to Drive the Growth of the Market



- The increased emphasis of organizations towards creating a digital as well as the wireless workplace, for improved within premise mobility, has become a major driving factor for the growth of the market. Also, the increasing trend of BYOD and, digital transformation is making enterprises to consider broader enterprise campus, which will fuel the growth of the market in the coming quarters.

- Mobile data traffic is experiencing exponential growth, driven by data-capable devices and high-bandwidth applications (APPs). Ericsson, through its Mobility Report November 2019, provides insight on mobile data traffic, which grew 68% year-on-year for Q3 2019. ​

- Also, the total number of mobile subscriptions stood at 8 billion at the end of Q3 2019. ​Further, the company expects that there will be 2.6 billion 5G subscriptions covering up to 65% of the world's population and generating 45% of the world's total mobile data traffic by 2025.​​ This will boost the growth of the Enterprise WLAN market during the forecast period.

- The increasing dependency on wifi-enabled devices to access various services is leading to a more reliable network being built in indoor locations open to the public, citywide deployments and across multiple transportation modes such as trains, roadways among others demands for high-speed data connectivity will boost the market in public sectors.



North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share



- The continuously increasing consumption of smartphones has led the organizations in the region to adopt BYOD on a large scale; therefore, good coverage inside the office spaces is of prime importance. This represents a potential opportunity for the in-building office providers, thereby fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

- Telecom operators in the country, such as AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, have made Billion-dollar deals with network equipment vendors, such as Ericsson, Samsung, Nokia, Huawei, and ZTE, to build up their 5G network infrastructure in the US.​

- Additionally, North America has emerged as one of the leading regions, in terms of 5G network deployments, with four 5G networks deployed in September 2019, apart from having 19 LTE networks. As the US is the major driving factor behind these deployments, hence the country provides a massive opportunity for the studied market vendors to expand.​

- Growth for Cisco and HPE Aruba increased mainly due to an uptick in Wi-Fi 5 shipments, and since it had been not hindered by the slower adoption of Wi-Fi 6. Wi-Fi 6 adoption will accelerate this year as products from leading vendors enter the market, and thus the growth of WLAN will increase in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The enterprise WLAN market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with prominent shares in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries.



- In February 2020, Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, was named as January 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure. Huawei is the only non-North American vendor named, and has a high 4.7/5 stars as of February 5, 2020, based on 196 ratings.



Reasons to Purchase this report:



- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Rapid Adoption of BYOD

4.4.2 Increasing Data Traffic and Demand for High Speed Data Connectivity

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Lack of Standardization in Enterprise WLAN Technology

4.6 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 By Hardware**

5.1.1.1 Access points

5.1.1.2 WLAN Controllers

5.1.1.3 Wireless Hotspot Gateways

5.1.2 By Software**

5.1.2.1 WLAN Security

5.1.2.2 WLAN Management

5.1.2.3 WLAN Analytics

5.1.2.4 Other Softwares

5.1.3 By Services**

5.1.3.1 Professional Services

5.2 By Organization Size

5.2.1 Large Enterprises

5.2.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.3 By End-user Verticals

5.3.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

5.3.2 Healthcare

5.3.3 Retail

5.3.4 IT and Telecommunications

5.3.5 Other End-user Verticals

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles*

6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.2 Juniper Networks Inc.

6.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

6.1.4 Alcatel Lucent Enterprises (ALE International)

6.1.5 Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP)

6.1.6 Ruckus Wireless, Inc.

6.1.7 Aerohive Networks Ltd.

6.1.8 Dell Inc.

6.1.9 Extreme Networks Inc.

6.1.10 ZTE Corporation

6.1.11 Fortinet Inc.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



