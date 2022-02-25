Law Enforcement Software Market : Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 08:29:28 / Comserve Inc. / -- Law Enforcement Software Market size, share, growth, trends, segmentation, top key players, strategies, demand, statistics, sales, current scenario, competitive landscape and forecast.



The Law Enforcement Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 8.5% during the forecast period. The increasing urbanization, coupled with the increased adoption of smart city infrastructure, is expected to boost the adoption of law enforcement software globally.



- According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the global urbanization rate was approximately 53.9% in 2015 and is expected to reach upto 68.4% in 2050. According to the Consumer Technology Association, the global spending on smart cities in 2015 stood at USD 14.85 billion and is expected to reach approximately USD 34.35 billion in 2020.

- In accordance with the increased adoption of smart city infrastructure, the law enforcement bodies and the public safety organizations are increasingly upgrading to smart means of maintaining law and order and protecting and safeguarding the environment. Also, the growing adoption of cloud technology services reduces the server and software requirement, which may further reduce the time and cost of installation of physical devices, in the long run, and facilitate secure remote access.

- The Law Enforcement Software provides seamlessly integrated case management capabilities and helps manage cases in a single, unified, intelligence, and investigations platform. Agents in the field can send investigative findings and data to their respective headquarters and access all data sources through their mobile devices.

- Several countries are adopting law enforcement software solutions for the safety and regulation of critical public spaces. For instance, in May 2020, VGF, Frankfurt Transportation Authority, the main public transport operator in Frankfurt, Germany, deployed Hexagon's computer-aided dispatch (CAD) and mobile solutions to strengthen its safety and security infrastructure. Also, Swiss Air-Rescue Rega deployed the CAD system in January 2020, as the solution modernizes the helicopter command and control center in terms of emergency call-handling, incident management, alerts, dispatch, and post-incident analysis capabilities.



Key Market Trends



Video Analytics is Expected to Gain Popularity



- Video analytics consists of a significant part of the overall Law Enforcement Software Market embedded in the camera as a forensic tool to retrieve video clips, which are needed for post-incident investigations. Moreover, it offers a massive reduction in operational costs and time by automating event identification and detection.

- Additionally, some of the emerging economies have been rapidly adopting the latest technology application for surveillance and monitoring activities, such as facial-recognition and license plate recognition, as terrorism remains a significant threat. Hence, trends, such as the integration of AI capabilities in Law Enforcement solutions, are expected to create a scope for the adoption of similar technologies and capabilities in this market.

- Moreover, video analytics technology is central to many surveillance applications to identify potential felons, helping to bring down the crime rate in various countries. This is further expected to increase the demand for integrated surveillance systems to ensure public safety. For instance, Surat (India) police operate a network of cameras in different locations for easy detection of criminals. The police use a video analytics solution deployed at its command and control center to crack down on street crime.



North America Expected to Dominate the Market



- North America is expected to hold a majority share in the global Law Enforcement Software market. This is due to the presence of a large number of vendors in the region, such as IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Wynyard Group, Omnigo Software, and many others. The United States has always remained at the forefront of technology adoption across industries, given its strong economy and government support.

- Moreover, most numbers of safe city projects in North America are in the United States, and they are federally funded and driven by the implementation of law enforcement software solutions as counter-terrorism measures. The adoption of Law Enforcement Software Solutions has increased driven by the need for safer, cheaper, and improved disparate security systems.

- Regional players are viewing strategic partnerships and acquisitions to gain market traction and expand their market presence. For instance, Nuance Communications partnered with the CAD/RMS vendor, Nexgen Public Safety Solutions, to provide fast, accurate, and integrated Public Safety communications. In April 2020, Omnigo Software acquired the digital and physical evidence management platform, QueTel Corporation.

- Due to the recent terrorist activities in the region, such as the 9/11 terror attack, the region witnessed a significant rise in the demand for surveillance systems to capture, analyze, process, and store a large number of data that are generated. Recently, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) collaborated with Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology to deploy video surveillance and security solutions to holistically ensure the safety of the environment and residents.



Competitive Landscape



Competitive Landscape of the Law Enforcement Software Market is gradually moving towards fragmentation majorly owing to the developments made in the deployment of connected and technologically advanced law enforcement solutions across the world, coupled with the emergence of several vendors in the market to help law enforcement bodies to ensure the safety and regulation of the public spaces. The market vendors are making a significant number of innovations to provide enhanced solutions in the market to increase their market presence.



- January 2020 - Hexagon AB is supporting Leidos UK, which is working to upgrade the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) command and control system. The company collaborated under the 10-year program, to help Leidos deploy HxGN OnCall, which is a comprehensive portfolio of advanced public safety solutions. The solution delivers a system that captures emergency contacts from the public and subsequently coordinates the deployment of officers to incidents, pre-planned events and other operations.

- October 2019 - Motorola Solutions introduced ballistics and crime gun intelligence as an addition in its software portfolio, which will bring enhanced efficiency and speed to law enforcement investigations. The company combined Vigilant BallisticSearch, providing enhanced ballistics image capture and analysis, and Vigilant CrimeSearch, a new pattern crime mapping, data retrieval, and analysis tool, to jointly enable law enforcement to connect seemingly disparate crimes to identify patterns, expedite case closures and improve public safety.



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Smart City Initiatives

4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of AI and IoT for Public Safety

4.2.3 Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions in SMEs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Government Regulations and Compliance

4.3.2 Lack of Skills and Expertise

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Market



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solutions

5.1.1 Records Management Systems

5.1.2 Computer Aided Dispatch Systems

5.1.3 GIS/Mapping

5.1.4 Emergency Response

5.1.5 Jail Management

5.1.6 Evidence Management

5.1.7 Video Analytics

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 Cloud

5.2.2 On-Premise

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle-East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Accenture PLC

6.1.3 Wynyard Group

6.1.4 Oracle Corporation

6.1.5 Motorola Solutions, Inc.

6.1.6 Hexagon AB

6.1.7 Axon Enterprise, Inc.

6.1.8 ESRI

6.1.9 Omnigo Software

6.1.10 Nuance Communications, Inc.

6.1.11 Palantir Technologies

6.1.12 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.1.13 Qognify Inc.

6.1.14 CNL Software Ltd.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



