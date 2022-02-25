COVID-19 Safety and Prevention Products Market Report Examines Latest Trends and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 08:30:20 / Comserve Inc. / -- COVID-19 Safety and Prevention Products Market size, share, growth, trends, segmentation, top key players, strategies, demand, statistics, sales, current scenario, competitive landscape and forecast.



The COVID-19 Safety and Prevention Products market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2 % over the forecasted period. The growth is primarily fueled by the rising cases of COVID-19 over the since early 2020, and the demand for these products is expected to increase after the lockdown imposed by several nations. As per UNCTAD's latest report, the end of January 2020, nearly 20 countries reported cases of COVID-19, which was risen to 54 by the end of February, 202 by the end of March, and almost 212 countries in May 2020.



- Additionally, strong public health measures and surveillance capacity have become an essential factor to prepare, prevent, and respond to health emergencies. Preventive products such as face masks, sanitizers, gloves, non-contact thermal imagers have reported a surge, for instance, as per WHO, as of March 2020, globally, 89 million units of masks and 2.9 million liters of hand sanitizers have been used every month by frontline healthcare workers.

- Further, on the treatment front, the requirement of ventilators, oxygen masks, and isolation chambers has been on the rise. Multiple countries have reported a shortage of ventilator availability, thus, creating pressure on the manufacturers. With factory lockdowns and rising cases, the essential "deemed" industries have been operating at underutilised capacities, an addition to production and thereby supply-related delays.

- Also, in the wake of increasing cases and forecasts, multiple non-allied industries and companies have stepped into the manufacturing of ventilators, masks, sanitizer packagings, thermometers, to name a few. For instance, in the United States, around4,400 ventilators were produced as of May 2020, a result of the Defense Production Act, and ZOLL Medical Corporation and VYAIRE Medical Inc. jointly had to supply additional 2,210 machines.



Key Market Trends



Ventilators to Record a Major Share of the Market Studied



- With around 5–15% of patients with COVID-19 infection requiring intensive care surveillance and ventilatory support, the mortality during mechanical ventilation has suggested being higher and lung-protective ventilation is mandatory.

- Developments such as NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California selected eight U.S. manufacturers to make a new ventilator tailored for coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in May 2020, is expected to reduce the demand pressure in the future. The prototype, additionally, features a high-fidelity lung simulator, which was tested across 20 ventilator settings, indicating multiple scenarios that could be seen in critically ill patients in an intensive care unit. Also, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the design for an emergency use authorization.

- Then, non-allied companies/manufacturers have actively set in the production of low-cost ventilators across emerging economies. For instance, Mahindra & Mahindra ventilators have begun for production as of March 2020. The company has build bag valve mask type ventilators to simplify design and to scale up capacity.



North America to Hold a Significant Share in the Market



- With COVID-19 cases increasing in the region and as of the first week of June 2020, United States had reported more than 2 million cases due to which the demand and production of protective and treatment-related products are likely to rise. Additionally, the health officials from Washington State to Delaware resorted to the federal government for access to a network of storage facilities housing the emergency supply of potentially life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies to be used only in a public health emergency.

- Then, as of April 2020, Trump administration placed an order for 30,000 ventilators worth USD 489.4 million from General Motors (GM) as per the Defense Production Act. GM, also designed its V+Pro ventilator model as an upgrade to the one offered by Ventec for speeding up and optimizing production.

- The United States has been looking forward to international manufacturers from countries as diverse as Brazil, Mexico, India, and Malaysia to fuel its demand for medical-grade supplies. However, the nation observed a falling demand for ventilators amidst the death toll from the coronavirus surpassing 80,000. This is partly due to lack in supply and slightly because doctors have been using ventilators on a last resort basis.

- Companies operating in the region have expanded production capacities, such as 3M Company, expects to increase its United States monthly production of N95 respirator masks to 50 million by June 2020.



Competitive Landscape



The market is highly consolidated and the market is going to witness multiple production expansion cases and innovations for easing the design structure of ventilators and isolations chambers. Considering the protective equipment, the supply and exports are indicative of increased manufacturing and trade.



- April 2020 - 3M India, offering products to segments such as healthcare, homecare, and workplace safety in the country, announced increased production of respirators, hand sanitizers, and surgical masks by 35-40%

- March 2019 - Medtronic ramped up its production of ventilators by 40% and more in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Also, to cater to the increase of demands of patients and healthcare systems, the company has put in extra manufacturing shifts and introduced shift patterns to bring the plant to 24/7 operation.



