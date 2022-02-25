System Integrators Market Dynamics and Competitive Scenario Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 08:28:36 / Comserve Inc. / -- System Integrators Market size, share, growth, trends, segmentation, top key players, strategies, demand, statistics, sales, current scenario, competitive landscape and forecast.



The system integrator market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% during the period System Integrators specializes in conducting component subsystems together into a whole and ensuring that those subsystems function together. In today's era, manufacturing companies are introducing Flexible Manufacturing Systems (FMS) to break the classic trade-off between dependability and quality. FMS reduce labor and consequently process variability, improving the quality of the product and consist of varying kinds of production, material handling, and computer control modules. This further demands the system integrators where the requirement of highly flexible control software makes it simple to integrate the machines with a system such as the PLC system and database.



- The demand for low-cost and energy-efficient production processes drives the market. The industry sector is one of the largest end-use sectors, both in terms of final energy demand and greenhouse gas emissions. System integrators have been involved in many traditional efficiency improvement activities like a motor replacement, inverters installation, etc. which are strictly related to energy usage reduction. But system integrators can also help a company to reduce its environmental impact through the operations optimization process.

- Connecting the information coming from the production plant and then crossing them with energy consumption information and point-of-sale (POS) details can provide reports that can help identify possible optimizations, where having all the information separate could not have been enlightening. Further, by participating in the system integrator program, one can expect low-cost development tools and the training and support necessary.

- Further, the growing use of IoT in industrial automation drives the market. The automation systems integrators are equipped with opportunity because, in most businesses, the usage of IoT solutions is shifted from being handled by the IT department to operations, and due to an existing relationship between operations and system integrators it will, therefore, be easy for systems integrators to cooperate with IIoT vendors.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86710



- However, with the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a significant market slowdown in the first half of 2020 due to the stoppage of manufacturing units, infrastructure construction, etc., compared to the 2019 growth. Players of system integrators are mostly involved currently to protect the people against COVID-19. For instance, NEC India was selected as the master system integrator by KDMC for the smart city project in the twin cities in 2019. Under this project, NEC India has planned to implement a broad range of smart city solutions, which includes smart city operations center, environmental and flood sensors. Due to the current pandemic, the work has been paused, and currently, NEC India is helping Kalyan Dombivali Smart City (SKDCL) by setting up an emergency war room cum command center at KDMC Commissioner's office to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the city.

- However, complex upgrading and security issues challenge the market growth. When it comes to upgrading the system, the IT team is more likely to have a tough time. Integration does not turn several programs into one, it just ties them together, and they still need to be upgraded separately. The process is complex and time-consuming. Also, finding a balance between providing easy access for administrators and customers, maintaining flow, and securing certain physical and logical zones is crucial, and system integration makes user's information more vulnerable, which faces the security issues.



Key Market Trends



Cloud in Infrastructure Integration Accounts for Significant Growth



- Systems Integrator (SI) is an individual or a business that creates computing systems by combining software and hardware components taken from multiple vendors for their clients. In cloud computing (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS), a cloud integrator works like an SI. This is a service that helps their client to negotiate the difficulties of cloud migration.

- Several businesses are increasing their investment in cloud services. According to Citrix, 82% of their companies believe that their ability to migrate apps in the cloud is hampered by the growing complexity of their high network infrastructure. So SI players are offering network and IT visibility that allows users to control and optimize performance, preempt threats, and secure end-user files, apps, and devices.

- Further, in cloud-enabled networking, the network is on-premises, but some or all resources used to manage it are in the cloud. Core network infrastructure (packet forwarding, routing, and data) remains in-house, but network management, monitoring, maintenance, and security services are done through the cloud. One example is by using a SaaS-based firewall to protect an on-premises network.

- Technologies like SD-WAN help aggregate all types of networks to deliver consistent user experience, whether the users are at their branch office, at home, or on any other network.

- Further, with the increasing demand from enterprises in the United States, various companies, such as HC (Host Color), in 2019, launched a managed cloud infrastructure service. The managed services are available with public cloud servers, hybrid cloud, and hosted private cloud, where managed cloud infrastructure includes installation of Linux or Windows-based operating system, regular maintenance, and updates of software programs and applications.



Asia-Pacific To Witness a Significant Market Growth



- Asia-Pacific is accounted to hold significant market growth due to the dominating source of IT and IT-enabled services in various major countries such as China and India. According to IBEF, the IT-BPM sector in India stood at USD 177 billion in 2019, witnessing a growth of 6.1 percent year-on-year and is estimated that the size of the industry shall grow to USD 350 billion by 2025. India's IT & ITeS industry grew to USD 181 billion in 2018-19.

- A player such as Asia Pacific Systems is a pioneer in offering a cloud-based service that helps customers in reducing capital expenditure and propel their business growth by rapidly deploying the cloud-based solutions with utmost security, agility, and with easy Manageability.

- Further, China is working on innovative industrial practice by implementing automation technologies in manufacturing. Besides, research institutes and corporates are collaboratively working to improve China's manufacturing processes. Companies such as Honda (Japan), Toyota (Japan), and Suzuki (Japan) are developing smart factories for manufacturing robots, sensors, wireless technologies, and machine vision systems, thus propelling the growth of the industrial control, which significantly propels the growth of system integrators market.

- Moreover, the expansion of downstream infrastructure in oil and gas, Asia-Pacific is expected to result in the significant demand for EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) services in the coming years. Players such as Jason Marine Group Limited (Singapore) has significant experience in providing completed integrated telecoms for offshore/onshore oil and gas industries. As a recognized Telecommunication System Integrator in the oil and gas global market, the company provides turnkey project systems that cover a full spectrum of services from the areas of engineering design, project management, supply, integration, installation, testing, commission, and maintenance.



Competitive Landscape



Request For Full Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86710



The market is fragmented as the presence of a number of tier 1 and tier 2 players exist in major numbers. However, established system integrators have developed expertise in areas such as cloud computing, convergence infrastructure, and mobile computing, which caters to an intense rivalry in the market. Further, the acquisition among the players is setting high competitiveness in the market. Key players are Cognizant, Wipro Group, John Wood Group Plc, etc. Recent developments in the market are-



- March 2020 - Infosys announced that it would be using IBM Public Cloud in helping companies in their digital transformation adoption. Infosys announced to soon offer its clients access to Red Hat's portfolio of the open-source offerings on the IBM public cloud with the aim of helping enterprises scale their businesses.

- November 2019 - Rackspace acquires Cloud-Native AWS Specialist Onica, where this deal for the managed cloud giant further boosts its Amazon firepower with professional services capabilities around IoT, container-tech, and other cutting-edge application-layer technologies.

- July 2019 - Yokogawa selected by ExxonMobil as the Open Process Automation (OPA) system integrator will be responsible for establishing the company's OPA Test Bed, where the development work and experiments conducted on the Test Bed will support ExxonMobil's effort to move toward a standards-based, open, secure and interoperable process control architecture.



Reasons to Purchase this report:



- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Demand For Low-Cost And Energy Efficient Production Processes

4.2.2 Growing Use of Iot In Industrial Automation

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Complex Upgrading And Security Issues

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Infrastructure Integration

5.1.2 Software Integration

5.1.3 Others (Consulting)

5.2 By End-Users

5.2.1 Oil & Gas

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 Power

5.2.6 Chemical and Petrochemical

5.2.7 Other End-Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cognizant

6.1.2 John Wood Group plc

6.1.3 Capgemini SE

6.1.4 Wipro Group

6.1.5 Informatica Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

6.1.6 Mangan Inc.

6.1.7 Avanceon LP

6.1.8 Tesco Controls, Inc.

6.1.9 Stadler + Schaaf

6.1.10 Prime Controls

6.1.11 Maverick Technologies

6.1.12 ATS Automation Tooling Systems

6.1.13 Wunderlich-Malec Engineering

6.1.14 Matrix Technologies



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



Request For Full Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86710

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post System Integrators Market Dynamics and Competitive Scenario Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.