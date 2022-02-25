End User Computing Market Analysis, Evolving Opportunities Studied For The Period Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 08:17:05 / Comserve Inc. / -- End User Computing Market including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status.



The End-user computing market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period The market growth is driven by constantly renewing technology and software updates, increasing trend of BYOD devices, increased emphasis on the productivity of employees, and efforts to lower costs of IT infrastructure and modernization of workspace.

- For instance, In June 2020, Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB) implemented Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops across its 64 branches throughout Jordan and Cyprus, which allowed it to remain operational and offer financial services to its SME and corporate customers to manage critical imports and continue trading seamlessly while the country remainrd in lockdown.

- With innovative technology like instant clones, user environment management, and app volumes, end-user computing solutions ensure that organizations can streamline desktop and application management, providing employees with clear and stateless desktops. These stateless desktops can be destroyed just as quickly as they can be delivered. This allows organizations to drive their costs, improve security, and support users with a truly personalized desktop experience.



Key Market Trends



Cloud Segment is Expected to Drive the Market Growth



- Licensing and subscription-based solutions offered by the end-user computing providers let companies use cloud services are required to pay only for resources that they temporarily use instead of purchasing, programming, and maintaining additional resources and equipment that remains idle over long periods of time. This helps the companies in minimalizing costs that do not generate revenue and thus boosts the market growth of the cloud-based end-user computing market.

- Companies can deliver end-user computing solutions from On-premises, in a cloud and or through a new Hybrid approach to best meet end-user requirements. This approach allows businesses to start from On-Premise and provides them a low-risk way to move to a fully cloud-hosted service or a hybrid cloud-managed service.

- With cloud-based management, desktops, and infrastructure that sits on an on-premises, advanced virtual GPU, and technologies such as the Nvidia Grid as well as brand new blast extreme protocol help companies deliver great user experiences with all of the features end-users expect or even the most demanding graphic-intensive workloads.



North America is Expected to Hold Major Share



- North America is expected to hold a significant share in the end-user computing market. The rapid growth of network technologies, increased extent of the mobile workforce, availability of advanced mobile platforms, and SaaS flexibility are some of the major factors driving growth in North America.

- For instance, Additionally, the country expects Billions of devices connected to the internet, devices, and sensors of the internet of things. With the onset of 5G networks, more bandwidth and faster internet speeds can be utilized by end-user computing providers to develop more advanced services in the near future. ​

- Moreover, North America is also considered to be the pioneer of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) culture, which has resulted in its widespread incorporation of end-user computing. Therefore, many companies in the region are moving beyond the public cloud and are stepping into a new era of hybrid IT that combines public cloud, private cloud, and traditional IT allowing employees to access corporate data and applications from anywhere and at any time.​ Increased adoption and development of cloud-based solutions and services are leading to the growth of the end-user computing market.

Competitive Landscape



The global market for end-user computing is expected to be moderately competitive as some regional, as well as global players, are dominating the market with their technological expertise in the end-user computing market. The majority of the players are adopting strategic partnerships to leverage shared benefits and ace their position in the market.



- March 2020 : Mindtree Limited entered into a partnership with Realogy Holdings Corp., a U.S. based residential real estate service firm, to support its ongoing digital transformation. Through this partnership, Mindtree will introduce digitally-enabled technologies in areas such as application development, managed services, infrastructure support, and testing services for Realogy.

- August 2019 : Amazon Web Services announced the launch of a new End User Computing Competency for AWS Partner Network Consulting Partners. The modern End-user computing can document their ability to support customers that need to provision, protect, and glean intelligence from endpoint devices, end-user applications, and data on AWS's cloud computing platform.



