Cloud Endpoint Protection Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022-2031

The Cloud End-point Protection Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. The rapidly increasing connected devices, adoption of the BYOD trend, and other mobility solutions are expected to drive the adoption of cloud endpoint security solutions even further. Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) has emerged as a significant trend in this new era of flexibility and network accessibility for employees working around the globe for various organizations, making the workplace more productive. ​



- According to Cisco, enterprises with a BYOD policy in place saves on average USD 350 per year, per employee. Moreover, reactive programs can boost these savings to as much as USD 1,300 per year, per employee. For Small to Medium Businesses (SMBs), these cost savings can add up fast and can enable these SMB's to protect their bottom line better while improving employee productivity.​

- The vendors offering security solutions are actively looking forward to collaborating their answers with other managed security services providers. For instance, in January 2020, one of the critical providers of endpoint security, SentinelOne, announced the partnership with CriticalStart for integrating its endpoint protection capabilities into SentinelOne's EDR services. This has enabled the company's endpoint protection platform to centralize, ingest, and correlate security logs. Such partnerships are expected to continue in the future.



Key Market Trends



Healthcare Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Share



- The use of the cloud in the health industry has grown, bringing with it its obstacles. Further, the cloud can create the network past the point of visibility and, thus, security. Additionally, healthcare features numerous kinds of devices, all of which need protection. These can include medical devices, personal computers, vendor-supplied computers, and the Internet of things (IoT). After all, any of these devices could provide a gateway into a business' network. ​

- The data from various devices often contain sensitive medical information that's being shared between healthcare professionals, including medical imaging data, transcriptions, prescriptions, and more, and typically needs to be vetted by several different individuals (physicians, employers, claims processors, etc.) to determine protocols and procedures.​

- Moreover, data from the artificial intelligence endpoint protection platform SentinelOne shows that from February 23 to March 16, with the onset of the Coronavirus outbreak, there was an upward trend of attempted attacks with peaks at 145 threats per 1,000 endpoints, compared to 30 or 37 at the start of that period.​



Asia Pacific to Witness Significant Growth



- The rapid adoption of IoT technologies and an increasing number of connected devices across different industries in the region are expected to fuel the growth of the cloud endpoint security solutions over the forecast period.​

- Moreover, the National Institute of Information and Communication Technology predicted that the number of cyberattacks to IoT Devices is expected to reach 30 billion devices by 2020 as compared to 15 billion devices in 2015. Such instances are propelling the players to come up with solutions that enable them to pre-determine the occurrence of such events and hence is expected to boost the market for cloud endpoint protection solutions.

- Asia-Pacific is one of the major regions on its way of becoming the manufacturing hub and therefore is undergoing digital transformation owing to the population ages and rising labor costs with countries like Indian and China being at the forefront. According to the China Investment Corporation (CIC) estimates, the IIoT in China is expected to reach CNY 150 billion by 2020. ​

- On the other hand, the increasing adoption of public cloud computing is leading to more enterprises re-allocating their business systems to cloud platforms. Issues concerning data security, tenant isolation, access control, etc., are expected to propel the ​market growth.

Competitive Landscape



The cloud endpoint security market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several vendors based on all scale, i.e., small-scale, regional, and large multi-national scale. Due to intense market rivalry, all players are focusing on making unique value prepositions and product differentiation.



- In February 2020, Cisco announced the launch of a new security product called Secure-X. The product offers features such as unified visibility, automation, playbooks, managed threat hunting, and fast time to value.​

- In February 2020, Kaspersky signed a partnership with Arctic Security. Through this collaboration, Kaspersky Threat Data Feeds are now available on Arctic Security's Arctic Hub platform allowing organizations with Security Operation Center and managed security service and internet service providers to obtain the most up-to-date and relevant information about cyber threats.​



