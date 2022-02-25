Cloud Supply Chain Management Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 08:13:45 / Comserve Inc. / -- Cloud Supply Chain Management Market including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status.



The cloud supply chain management market is expected to reach USD 8.61 billion by 2025 from the present estimate of USD 4.58 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 11.09% during the forecast period.



- The rapid adoption of cloud-based business operations has digitalized the supply chain industry as it can accommodate the relentless speed, amplitude of volatility, and facilitates enhanced responsiveness to supply chain disruptions. Organizations are restructuring their supply chain as a digital supply network that unites not just physical flows of products and services but provides affordable, efficient, safer due to redundant systems, infinitely scalable, and easier integration with existing systems.

- Increased investment in IoT, a revolutionary technology that shows promising potential to the supply chain, is expected to drive the market. Tracking and monitoring are the main areas for IoT deployment in supply chain management. The technology allows warehouse and fleet managers to keep track of their cargo and inventory. It aids crucial functionalities such as the real-time location-tracking and forecasting contingency planning.



Key Market Trends



Retail Industry is Expected to Register a Significant Growth



- The retail industry is being challenged with a sluggish economy, declining in-store sales and margins, rising labor costs, and so players require tools that enable organizations to manage paper documents and manage both structured and unstructured data more effectively in order to remain competitive. Hence, most of the key players are adopting cloud-based technologies to transform their supply chains with unprecedented visibility and insights from data. Technology integrations are focused on understanding the customer journey and providing a substantive improvement.

- Moreover, Buy online, Pick up in-store (BOPIS), is a trend for a mass-market breakout in 2019 that was adopted by several large retailers to increase the footfall in their stores. Walmart, the largest US retailer, has also has placed pick-up towers in stores and leveraged technologies that support BOPIS such as cloud computing software, devices and mobile architectures linked with inventory and supply chain data that allow store websites and in-store associates to coordinate online orders, in-store available stock, and shipping between stores, in turn driving the market.



North America Will Experience Significant Growth and Drive the Market



- North America will experience significant market growth primarily driven by the adoption of GS1 standards that designed to improve the efficiency, safety, and visibility of supply chains across physical and digital channels in twenty-five sector, the emergence and application of cloud-based solutions in almost every industry that has reduced the operational costs by improving the efficacy and increased overall profitability.

- The healthcare sector in North America is changing at an unprecedented pace due to the impacts of technology, cost pressures, and the growing influence of the patient. Prominent healthcare distributors and suppliers are collaborating with technology providers to make their supply chain capabilities more agile by implementing cloud services for faster responses via shorter lead times and to improve service with lower total cost.

- For instance, in 2019, McKesson Corporation, provider of third-party logistics services, patient access support and specialty pharmacy solutions, partnered with TrakCel, a software developer for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking and orchestration systems, to support cell and gene therapy, late-stage developers. Collaboaration will integrate both companies' supply chain tracking and patient access services to enable a more efficient path for the industry to develop the next generation of commercial therapies and is expected to drive the cloud computing market.

Competitive Landscape



The cloud supply chain management market is concentrated and is dominated by major players like SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infor Inc., Descartes Systems Group Inc., and IBM Corporation. These major players, with a prominent share in the market, are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.



- June 2020 - Infor, a leader in business cloud software, collaboration with alliance partner Elvenite to deliver a combination of modern technology and successful, reliable implementations for food producers and the grocery trade in the Nordics based around Infor CloudSuite Food and Beverage. It will help customers in the food industry make smart decisions that strengthen Infor's competitiveness.

- May 2020 - Descartes Systems Group, one of the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that InnoAviation Limited, a leading unit load device (ULD) leasing and services provider, is employing the Descartes CORE ULD tracking solution as part of its service to help air carriers track critical COVID-19 related personal protective equipment (PPE) shipments.



