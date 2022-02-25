Underground Utility Mapping Market : Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation,Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 08:14:07 / Comserve Inc. / -- Underground Utility Mapping Market including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status.



The underground utility mapping market is projected to grow at 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Underground utility mapping is used to determine the utility location such as pipework or electric wires buried underground. The underground utility mapping is a crucial part of the civil engineering process, which saving time and money on costly reparative work caused by striking utilities. With the help of an accurate utility map, the project planners can accurately plan costs for work to be done. However, the accuracy of records and mapping are some of the problems for surveyors as mapping the location of hidden utility objects is a task inherently laced with difficulty.



- Over the past few years, the subsurface utility engineering (SUE) industry has developed innovative ways of tackling the challenges of mapping underground utility infrastructure. Geophysical technologies like electromagnetic locators and ground-penetrating radars are used alongside non-technical means, like historical records, to gather sufficient subsurface infrastructure information.

- With the proliferation of smartphones in the last few years, the vendors are taking an opportunity to develop app-based mapping solutions to ease an engineer's task. For instance, in July 2019, Radiodetection, a manufacturer of underground utility mapping tools, launched its Android mapping app compatible with the RF marker locator range and the cable, pipe, or RF marker range. The app uses Bluetooth connectivity to create, in a real-time map of buried utilities

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86811



Key Market Trends



Ground Penetrating Radar Solution is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Over the Forecast Period



- Ground-penetrating radar (GPR) is the method of choice for utility mapping, which emits directional electromagnetic waves in the MHz and GHz range. GPR uses the electromagnetic signal to return to identify where underground utility infrastructure is located.

- The GPR technology is significantly accurate, and it can locate metallic and non-metallic utilities. Utility surveyors tend to prefer using ground-penetrating radar to conduct utility mapping surveys as it offers rapid data acquisition, less operation cost, and high-resolution imagery.

- The growth of the GPR segment of the market is attributed to new technology-based innovations by prominent players in the market. For instance, in June 2019, Hexagon AB introduced the Leica DSX, a portable ground-penetrating radar solution for underground utility detection. The newly developed product is designed to simplify the data capturing process and automate data processing.

- For detecting underground utilities, drone manufacturers are developing GPR-enabled drones, which will further create opportunities for the segment in the coming years. For instance, in March 2020, Terra Drone has completed a pilot project with the newly developed drone equipped with a ground-penetrating radar system. GPR-equipped drones can be used at different altitudes and speeds to locate underground utilities at a particular location.



North America Geographic Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Share Throughout the Forecast Period



- The primary driving forces for the growth of the North America regional segment are the rising urbanization and significant presence of technology providers. These players are investing in research & development activities to offer innovative solutions to stay in the competitive market landscape.

- According to the record of the National Underground Asset Registry Advisory Group, the uncertainty to locate underground utilities costs the US economy on an average USD 50 billion annually, with more than 1,500 injuries, and near to 400 deaths over the past 20 years. This uncertainty is a major cause of highway construction delays owing to missing or inaccurate information about the mapping of underground utilities. These uncertainties of mapping utilities are bolstering the growth of cutting-edge technology-based solutions in the region.

- In the region, significant initiatives are taken to develop ways to share data about the underground utilities that are captured during construction. For example, the City of Chicago has launched a pilot program to deploy a platform for collecting data and sharing a 3D map of the underground.

- The region's players are also focusing on inorganic growth strategies to capture a significant share in the market, which further boosts the growth of this regional segment. For instance, in August 2019, Ground Penetrating Radar Systems had acquired Master Locators, a significant provider of private utility locating, vacuum excavation, concrete scanning, and SUE.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86811



Competitive Landscape



The underground utility mapping market is moderately competitive and comprises a significant number of global and regional players. These players account for a considerable share in the market and focusing on expanding their client base across the globe. These players are focusing on research and development, strategic alliances, and other organic & inorganic growth strategies to earn a competitive edge throughout the forecast period.



- In June 2020, ProStar and Centerline Mapping entered into a strategic partnership to offer an educational platform that gives Civil Engineering students some professional-level courses with a focus on detecting the precise location of underground utilities.

- In March 2020, IDS GeoRadar, which is a Hexagon company, announced the launch of IQMaps. IQMaps is the latest GPR data analysis software that significantly improves productivity and provides real-time processing and visualization. This newly built software will help to provide customized analysis for the non-skilled & skilled utility mapping users.



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET DYNAMICS



Request For Full Report >> Underground Utility Mapping Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Underground Utility Mapping Market : Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation,Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.