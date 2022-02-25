Cloud System Management Software Market : Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 08:14:31 / Comserve Inc. / -- Cloud System Management Software Market including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status.



The Cloud System Management Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of 30% over the forecast period. Cloud computing technology is rapidly becoming the norm with cloud solutions and services growing.



- Cloud computing has reduced the need for organizations and enterprises to invest in their own physical IT infrastructure. According to a 2019 Cloud Computing Survey by the Cloud Security Alliance, 69% of the world's enterprises are migrating business-critical applications to the cloud. Among the many factors that compel business organizations to move their applications and operations to the cloud include significant financial savings.

- Moving their business processes and operations to the cloud allows for more flexibility, especially for companies with fluctuating bandwidth requirements. The introduction of cloud system management software enabled enterprises to manage all cloud-based operations, resources, data hubs, and more from the unified interface.

- Cloud systems management software services are increasingly adopted by enterprises, owing to the benefits they provide, such as better staff efficiency, easy deployment, higher responsiveness to end-users, optimum resource utilization, reduced cost of maintenance, and enhanced quality.

Key Market Trends



Growing adoption of Cloud Services by SME's Driving the Market's Growth



- A large number of small and medium enterprises are focused on introducing their own cloud frameworks to securely cater to their internal computing and data storage and processing requirements.

- With the help of advanced cloud systems management software products, enterprises could enhance their quality and speed of delivery, reduce the cost of undertaking manual tasks, and improve business performance and accuracy.

- Moreover, the enhancements witnessed in cloud-based systems in the past few years have led to a massive increase in the number of customized services and applications, requiring effective management tools for positive outcomes.

- According to the US Small Business Administration (SBA), more than 50% of Americans either own or work for a small business. Additionally, According to the European Commission, there were predicted to be approximately 25.1 million SMEs in the European Union in 2018, with the vast majority of these enterprises micro-sized firms that only employed fewer than nine people.

- Moreover, According to Parallels, the size of small-to-medium-sized business cloud services increased to USD 158.9 billion in 2019 from USD 125 billion in 2016. The growth in the adoption of cloud services among SMEs is anticipated to drive the market's growth over the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate



- The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth owing to the growing spending on IT infrastructure, rise in adoption of cloud-based applications, and increasing demand for automation of processes.

- A cloud management platform is becoming a basic need for enterprises with multi-cloud deployments, one addressed by almost all cloud providers. Multi-cloud has become the norm for most enterprises across the Asia Pacific region. It is expected that 84% of CIOs in the Asia Pacific believe multi-cloud would constitute up to 50% of their hosting environment in the next three years.

- As more Asia-Pacific enterprises move to the hybrid cloud, many innovative solutions have emerged to help organisations manage the lifecycle of cloud applications in a heterogeneous IT environment

- According to the Enterprise Cloud Index Report by Nutanix, a major vendor in enterprise cloud computing, in 2019, the financial sector in India outpaces other industries in the adoption of hybrid cloud, with the deployment of hybrid cloud with a penetration rate of 21%, compared to the global average of 18.5%. Hence such developments are boosting the market's growth positively.

Competitive Landscape



The Cloud System Management Software market is fragmented with the presence of players such as IBM Corporation, BMC Software, Inc., VMware, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation. Prominent cloud systems management vendors deliver customized computing solutions and provide innovative and efficient solutions to end-users, which is also driving the market growth. Some of the recent developments in the market are :



- April 2020 – VMware Inc. announced the availability of Vmware vRealize Operations Cloud, the self-driving operations solution now delivered as SaaS. The new service enables consistent operations for the VMware hybrid cloud, helping customers enhance operational agility, scale rapidly, speed innovation, and increase flexibility.

- August 2019 – IBM Corporation announced that it had transformed its software portfolio to be cloud-native and optimized it to run on Red Hat OpenShift. Organizations can now build mission-critical applications once and run them on all public clouds, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Alibaba and IBM Cloud, and on private clouds. The new cloud-native capabilities would be offered as pre-integrated solutions called IBM Cloud Paks. Cloud Pak for Multicloud Management offers multi-cloud visibility, governance, and automation. It can help clients reduce operational expenses of supporting large-scale cloud-native environments by 75%.



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION



