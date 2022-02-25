SignalPET and iM3 Announce a Reseller Partnership to Expand AI Radiology Technology to Australia and New Zealand

SAN DIEGO - February 25, 2022 - (

SignalPET, a provider of veterinary radiology interpretation powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology, and iM3, a veterinary dental company that supplies dental imaging equipment, announced a reseller partnership to expand SignalPET's AI technology to the Australian and New Zealand veterinary market. iM3 will be the exclusive partner of SignalPET for the SignalSMILE technology to serve animal companion dental customers in the region.

According to Nitay Gold, VP of Sales and Marketing at SignalPET, "We see the Australian market as a strategic market in our horizon. With more than 4,000 veterinary hospitals and the increased need for instant radiograph interpretation, we feel our technology will satisfy the need to increase the efficiency at the hospitals and the utilization of the X-ray machines. We could not choose a better partner than iM3 to distribute SignalSMILE, the dental technology, to the Australian and New Zealand market. We share similar values and perspectives on the future of the industry."

Lehman Bloom, CEO of iM3, stated, "SignalPET shows an accurate and reliable service we can stand behind. With the lack of radiograph interpretation services in Australia and the quick turnaround of SignalPET, we feel this is an important addition to our offering."

About SignalPET

SignalPET focuses on improving pet healthcare by providing rapid clinical results through standardized radiograph interpretation. SignalPET's software utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to analyze radiographs using existing radiography equipment. The solution has proven to help reduce radiograph interpretation errors, increase machine utilization, reduce the number of radiology consults, and help expedite treatment plans for companion animals.

About iM3

iM3, a veterinary Dental Company based in Sydney, Australia, designs, develops, and manufactures veterinary dental machines, instruments, X-rays, and dental consumables. iM3 has been in business for 30 years and focuses on product innovation, industry firsts, and continuing education. iM3 has three locations in Sydney, Australia, Vancouver, Washington, and Co Meath, Ireland, and supplies veterinary dental products to veterinarians worldwide.

