mainstorconcept Joins the Datadog Marketplace

z\/IRIS meets Datadog
z\/IRIS integration allows Datadog customers to extend their APM visibility to include IBM Z mainframe.
mainstorconcept, a solution and integration specialist for enterprise mainframe and open systems infrastructures, today announced a new integration with Datadog, Inc. DDOG, the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. The z/IRIS mainframe observability integration by mainstorconcept is now available in the Datadog Marketplace.
Datadog consolidates metrics, traces, logs and more in a unified platform to help organizations scale their cloud environments, troubleshoot potential issues and provide their customers with excellent digital experiences. The Datadog Marketplace connects Datadog customers with unique technology integrations that allow for more customization and flexibility. The Marketplace is a part of the Datadog Partner Network, which features Marketplace partner benefits, including access to dedicated sales and marketing resources and premium Datadog product training materials.
The mainstorconcept z/IRIS integration allows Datadog customers to extend their APM visibility to include mainframe interactions and benefit from end-to-end monitoring capabilities in a single view.
"We are excited about our partnership with Datadog, as it is a goal of mainstorconcept to integrate enterprise mainframe z/OS systems with modern observability tools," said Rodolfo Cozzi, CTO at mainstorconcept. "Enabling visibility into core business processes helps DevOps engineers to resolve incidents faster, which increases application availability and site reliability, as well as customer satisfaction."
"Offering z/IRIS provides DevOps teams with visibility across their infrastructure - from critical components that will always be on-prem, like mainframes, all the way to the cloud," said Michael Gerstenhaber, Senior Director of Product Management at Datadog. "It also empowers teams to better monitor and manage applications that depend on mainframe services and enhances service delivery and operational performance through reduced mean-time-to-restore and increased reliability."
The z/IRIS integration by mainstorconcept is now available for purchase in the Datadog marketplace. For more information, please visit https://app.datadoghq.com/marketplace/app/.
About mainstorconcept
mainstorconcept has over 15 years of enterprise solution and storage expertise. Our experts apply their industry experience and knowledge to build and incorporate solutions that help customers achieve enterprise mainframe and server modernization strategies. z/IRIS enables mainframe observability directly in Datadog to achieve end-to-end monitoring of mainframe interactions. This empowers DevOps teams to better manage applications that depend on mainframe services and improves service delivery and operational performance.
