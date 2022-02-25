PesoRama Virtually Opens the Market on the TSXV

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2022) - PesoRama Inc. PESO ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian company operating single price-point dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi Canadian Stores brand, will virtually ring the opening bell on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") today.

"We are thrilled and extremely honoured to ring the opening bell of the TSXV to celebrate our debut as a publicly traded company," said Erica Fattore, President & Chief Executive Officer of PesoRama. "Today marks a major milestone for PesoRama that could not have been achieved without our incredible team and the support of our shareholders. Congratulations everyone, we did it!"

Follow our LinkedIn page and join our subscriber list to view the footage and photos from the market open ceremony.

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Canadian Stores brand, is a Mexican value, single price-point dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 18 stores offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more.

For further information please contact:

Rahim Bhaloo

Founder & Executive Chairman

rahim@rahimbhaloo.com

416-816-3291

Erica Fattore

President & Chief Executive Officer

erica@joi.mx

Alyssa Barry

Investor Relations

investors@pesorama.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114704