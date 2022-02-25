Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Share & Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 08:00:38 / Comserve Inc. / -- Anti-Reflective Coatings Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for anti-reflective coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied is increasing demand from eyewear application.



- The development of thin-film fabrication technologies is expected to act like an opportunity for the market.

- Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption in the country such as India, China, etc.



Key Market Trends



Electronic Device Segment to Dominate the Market



- Anti-reflective glasses are affordable alternatives to reduce glare reflected from the computer screens, televisions, flat panels, and other electronic displays.

- Anti-reflective coatings are used to reduce glare and provide low reflectivity. As a result, displays are easier to read, eye strain is reduced, and visual insight is increased.

- The electrical and electronics industry accounts for around one-third share of the global consumption of anti-reflective coatings. Due to the superior properties of anti-reflective coatings, such as scratch resistance, smudge-proof, and high durability, it is widely used in electronics industries.

- Moreover, as anti-reflective coatings are thin, they provide better vision and clarity for electronic devices, such as camera lens.

- Major electronics manufacturers across the world, like Sony and iPhone, are focusing on the manufacturing of lenses in mobile phones and camera lenses, in order to give better vision and image quality.

- With the growing consumer preference for better vision and image quality, electronics are fueling up the consumption rate of anti-reflective coatings, worldwide.

- The technological advancements in display and touchscreens of the devices, such as smart phones, laptop, tablets, and smart watches, is also expected to drive the demand for anti-reflective coatings, over the forecast period.



China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Region



- Owing to its large electronics production base and strong growth in the production of solar panels, China is the largest consumer and manufacturer of anti-reflective coatings in Asia-Pacific region,

- It is the leading manufacturing country in the electronics segment, which includes smartphones, cameras, and tablets. China has the world's most effective manufacturing eco-system as well as the supply chain. It has manufacturing customers almost close to 150 million.

- China's electronic consumer goods correspond to more than one-third of global electronic goods. The country is also the world's largest electronics exporter.

- In addition, the country's 4700 national level high tech enterprises help in developing innovative technologies, which, in turn, drives the electronics market. Growing household income in China has led to an increasing demand for electronic products, boosting the demand for integrated circuits, which is driving the anti-reflective coatings in the country.

- Declining wafer prices and significant cost reductions in the manufacturing of panels is further likely to drive the production of the growth of the solar panel in the country and is expected to drive the anti-reflective coatings market in the coming years.

- Luxottica has the largest market share among sunglasses and has strong pricing powers. The eyewear market is anticipated to be increasingly centralized. The merger of Essilor and Luxottica is further likely to drive the market of anti-reflective coatings.

- Thus, all the above factors are likely to increase the demand for the market over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The anti-reflective coatings market is fragmented. Some of the major players include AccuCoat Inc., ZEISS International, Dupont, Honeywell International Inc., and PPG Industries Inc, among others.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

