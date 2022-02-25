Window Films Market Size, Demand, Cost Structures, Latest trends, and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 07:59:16 / Comserve Inc. / -- Window Films Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Global Window Films Market was valued at USD 1,910.92 million in 2020 and the market is projected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction industry has faced challenges, due to logistics and the unavailability of raw materials. Investments in construction are estimated to have been withdrawn globally, due to the huge fall in the financial markets across the world. Due to this, the demand for window films reduced drastically. Furthermore, the automotive industry has also faced a decline in production and sales due to pandemic. According to OICA, the global production of automobiles in 2020 is 77.6 million units witnessing a decline of around 15.8% compared to 2019.

- Over the medium term, the major factors driving the growth of the market studied are increasing emphasis on reducing carbon footprint and increasing safety and security concerns among the consumers.

- However, there is some technical expertise required to install window films, and the technicality and installation issue are hindering the growth of window films in the market.

- Furthermore, the growing smart glass industry is also a huge concern for window film producers, as the increasing inclination of the customers for smart glass is hindering the window film business to a large extent.

- Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market and is also likely to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Building and Construction Segment to Dominate the Market



- Window films are majorly used in the construction sector for solar control, due to their ability to reflect the heat coming from the solar radiation and maintain a comfortable ambiance, in terms of the temperature inside the structure or building.​

- Due to their transparent nature, these films or tints can be laminated on the glass surfaces present on the buildings. The other function of these films will be to hold the glass pieces together even after the occurrence of some cracks.​

- In the construction sector, window films, such as decorative, UV block, privacy, anti-glare, anti-graffiti, insulating films, and safety and security films, are used.​

- The global construction industry is expected to reach USD 8 trillion by 2030, primarily driven by countries, such as India, China, and the United States. ​

- China is in the midst of a construction mega-boom. The country has the largest building market in the world, making up 20% of all construction investment globally. The country alone is expected to spend nearly USD 13 trillion on buildings by 2030. ​

- In India, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) received in the construction development sector (townships, housing, built-up infrastructure, and construction development projects) from April 2000 to December 2019 stood at USD 25.37 billion, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). ​

- The United States holds the world's largest construction industry, which recorded an annual expenditure of over USD 1,306 million in 2019. The construction industry value has been on a constantly rising path between 2014 and 2018, despite witnessing a slight contraction in 2019. According to the US Census Bureau, the number of new privately-owned housing units in the country under construction was 11,471 thousand units in 2019. In 2020, by March 2020, the number of housing units reached 3,642 units. Moreover, according to The Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), housing starts were expected to jump with 1 million new homes hitting the market by 2021. ​

- Although construction activities in 2020 witnessed a temporary setback due to the COVID-19 impact, all the aforementioned developments are expected to drive the demand for window films in the construction industry through the years to come.​



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market with countries China and India accounting for the largest share. In the region, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. China is one of the fastest emerging economies and has become one of the biggest production houses in the world, today. The country's manufacturing sector is one of the major contributors to the country's economy.

- China is one of the major countries in Asia-Pacific with ample construction activities, with the industrial and construction sectors accounting for approximately ~50% of the GDP.

- Demographics in the country are expected to continue to spur the growth in residential construction. Rising household income levels combined with population migrating from rural to urban areas are expected to continue to drive demand for the residential construction sector in the country. Increased focus on affordable housing by both the public and private sectors will drive growth in the residential construction sector.

- India is the largest market for the construction industry with an increase in the real estate and urban development segment. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian real estate industry is likely to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030 and may contribute approximately 13% to the country's GDP by 2025. This is likely to increase the demand for window film market and propel its market in the region.

- Although, the demand for the construction industry is looking good, the automotive sector in the country is slowing down with a decrease in the market demand. After steady growth for over a decade, the automobile industry in the country saw a decline in 2019, due to multiple factors, like teething issues with goods and service tax (GST), credit crisis, and demand shock due to the economic slowdown. The automotive production decreased to 4.52 million units in 2019. Also in 2020, the prodution has declined by 25% compared to 2019, according to OICA.

- Due to all such factors, the market for window films in the region is expected to have a steady growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The global window films market is fragmented in nature, with the top two companies holding somewhat significant shares in the global market, while the rest of the companies holding a limited share in the market. Some of the major players in the market include Eastman Chemical Company, 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Saint-Gobain, and LINTEC Corporation, among others.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

