Dust Control Systems and Suppression Chemicals Market Analysis & Growth Opportunities Forecast 2022-2031

The market dust control systems and suppression chemical is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the growth in construction and infrastructure in Asia-Pacific and the increase in regulatory compliances.



- Dust collection problems in food and pharmaceutical industry and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on manufacturing industries are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

- Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption in countries such as China, India, etc.

Key Market Trends



Construction Industry to Dominate the Market



- Dust control measures are applicable to any construction site, where there is a potential for air and water pollution from dust traveling across the landscape or through the air.​

- According to HSE statistics (UK government's Health and Safety Executive statistics), more than 500 construction workers die from exposure to silica dust every year, worldwide. Hence, it became important to control hazardous dust emissions to be more regulated, which created a significant demand for dust control systems and suppression chemicals over the last few years.​

- When compared to conventional processes, dust suppression solutions offer a set of distinct advantages and lucrative benefits for construction applications, including easy application and long-life protection during extreme climatic conditions.​

- Currently, there are state-of-the-art dust control solutions that can solve a range of dust control problems at construction sites and on all types of roads, from major highways and freeways to haulage, industrial, and rural roads, tarmacs, hardstand areas, and water-repellent pavements.​

- Calcium chloride is the major chemical used in the construction industry as a dust control suppression chemical. In addition, the construction industry uses polymer emulsions for stabilizing haul and access roads.​

- The global population level is expected to increase by 2 billion persons in the next 30 years, from 7.7 billion in 2018 to reach 9.7 billion by 2050. This may be accompanied by rapid urbanization; hence, the need for buildings and infrastructure is expected to grow, worldwide.​

- Moreover, the increasing presence of foreign companies in the Asia-Pacific region has created a demand for the construction of new offices, buildings, production houses, etc., thereby, driving the growth of the construction sector in the region.​

- The building and construction industries in ASEAN countries and India represent the fastest-growing markets, and they are anticipated to account for a major share in the global construction market. Countries, such as Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and India, in the Asia-Pacific region have been witnessing a robust growth in construction activities.​

- Across the region, the prices of conventional residential properties increased beyond the reach of the working-class population. Hence, the governments of various countries came up with various policy initiatives, in order to open up the market for the large-scale construction of affordable houses.​

- Moreover, the construction sector in North America witnessed significant growth in the past few years. According to the US Census Bureau, the construction spending in the United States increased from USD 788 billion in 2011 to USD 1,294 billion in 2018. The value of new construction put in place during 2016-2018 indicated an increase from USD 1,191.81 billion to USD 1,293.99 billion, and it is expected to reach USD 1,396.03 billion by 2022.​

- In the Middle East, several booming commercial construction activities, owing to various government initiatives, such as Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the United Arab Emirates' Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, are driving the market studied. Construction projects in Saudi Arabia, such as Qiddiya, Sharaan Resort at Al-Ula, Al Widyan, King Fahad Medical City Expansion Project, and King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Medical Complexes, also indicated positive influence on market growth.​

- The major manufacturers that provide dust control systems and suppression chemicals for construction applications across the world include SUEZ, Benetech, ADM, and Borregard.​

- However, lockdown measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 have immensely affected the manufacturers and led them to cut down their production, as the pandemic has forced all construction activities to halt for several months, which, in turn, may have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the short term.​

- Such factors are likely to impact the market for dust control systems and suppression chemicals in the construction industry during the forecast period.​



China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Market



- In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest economy in terms of GDP. The country witnessed a growth of about 6.1% in its GDP during 2019, even after the trade disturbance caused due to its trade war with the United States.​

- Although China was the first country affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and the related lockdown, it was the first country to come out of lockdown. However, the country has been witnessing recurring cases of coronavirus, leading to further lockdowns. Manufacturing is heavily impacted by this, and the sector is expected to continue with slow growth during 2020. Moreover, a major chunk of the Chinese economy is linked to foreign exports, where demand is still low due to the lockdowns in various countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This has been negatively affecting the Chinese industry in 2020.​

- China is expected to register strong industrial growth over the coming years, with the petroleum refining industry expected to grow by 6%, pharmaceutical by 10%, food processing by 7%, textile by 5.5%, chemical by 9%, manufacturing by 8%, and mining by 6%. Investments and growth in these industries are projected to create demand for dust control systems and suppression chemicals to maintain the operational efficiency of their facilities.​

- The Chinese construction industry is still strong, but growth is slowing, as is economic growth. While growth may not be occurring as quickly as in previous years the country is still very strong economically. According to the Global data construction industry in china is expected to grow at more than 4.5% during the forecast period.​

- Demographics in China is expected to continue to spur the growth in residential construction. Rising household income levels along with population migrating from rural to urban areas is expected to continue to drive demand for residential construction sector in the country. Increased focus on affordable housing by both public and private sector will drive growth in residential construction sector.​

- China took efforts to reduce coal consumption in the past few years due to environment concerns and climate goals. In the first half of 2019, the country witnessed a fivefold increase in new mine approvals. This step was taken by the government in accordance with the growing coal imports of the country due to the reduction in domestic production, though the country is highly reliable on coal.​

- According to the General Administration of Customs, in the first nine months of 2019, the coal imports registered increase of 9.5% Y-o-Y, to 251 million metric ton, in the country. The new mines approved in the country are located in the regions of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, and Shaanxi, supported by the national strategy toward consolidating the output at dedicated coal production base. These new mines are planned for the expansion of the existing collieries. For development and operations of such new mines, the country is expected to witness demand for dust control systems and suppression chemicals.​

- According to China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC), the gas consumption in China was expected to rise to 320 billion cubic meters (BCM) in 2020. However, the COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the economic activities, affecting the demand for gas in the domestic market. However, considering the scope of market demand, gas consumption is expected to surge to around 600 BCM by 2040.​

- There are numerous chemical plants lined up for construction within the period of next five years in the country. For instance, in November 2019, BASF started the construction of its USD 10 billion integrated petrochemicals project, located in the southern province of Guangdong in China.​

- The food processing industry is moving toward maturity in the country, witnessing moderate growth. Processed and packaged frozen foods are increasingly becoming popular, especially dairy, baby food, and confectionery products, which stands to be the driver for the food processing industry. In the beverage industry, the trend of the consumption of healthy, natural, and convenient ready-to-drink smoothies, juices, and yogurts is emerging.​

- Processed fruits, pork, dairy, and some specialty grains and legumes are the food products that may drive the growth of the food processing industry in the country. Thus, the food and beverage industry is offering opportunities for investment, which is further expected to create demand for dust control systems and suppression chemicals, offering opportunities for the market.

- China is the second-largest market for pharmaceuticals, globally. The market for pharmaceuticals is emerging rapidly, owing to the growing middle-class and aging society present in the country, rising incomes, and increasing urbanization. The pharmaceutical sales of the country are expected to reach up to USD 175 billion by 2022. The country has a large and diverse domestic drug industry, comprising around 5,000 manufacturers, of which, many are of small- or medium-sized companies. This is expected to boost the growth of dust control systems and suppression chemicals used in the pharmaceutical industry.​

- China, under its 14th Five Year Plan (2021-2025), set the capacity for coal-power capacity to about 1,100 GW. The network operator, State Grid, and China Electricity Council are aiming to develop hundreds of new coal-fired power stations in the country. The country is looking forward to developing power plants, despite the overcapacity in the sector, where more than half of the coal-power plants are witnessing losses and a few plants are running at less than 50% of their capacities.​

- On the bright side, as of March 2020, China has lifted the lockdown in the country and is likely to start various industrial operations in the country, while other countries are still aggressively engaged in lockdowns and treatments. This scenario is expected to regain the manufacturing sector in the country prior to the other countries, resulting in the increasing demand for the market studied from various end-user applications.​

- Thus the growth in various end-user industries is in turn boosting the demand for dust control systems and suppression chemicals for various applications.​



Competitive Landscape



The dust suppression chemicals market is partially consolidated among very few players. Cargill, Incorporated is the leader in dust suppression chemicals market across the globe followed by Ecolab, SUEZ, and Hexion. There are many local players in the market with no significant share across the world.



Some of the prominent players in the dust suppression systems market include Camfil, Donaldson Company, Inc., and BossTek, among others.

