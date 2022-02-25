Abrasives Market Investigation Reveals Enhanced Growth, Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 07:58:36 / Comserve Inc. / -- Abrasives Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Global Abrasives Market is projected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



The market was negatively impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. Considering the pandemic scenario, various activities of abrasives end-user industry including, metal manufacturing, construction, and other industrial activities were on a temporary halt during the lockdown, thus led to a decrease in the demand for the abrasives. For instance, according to OICA, automobile production has declined by around 16% in 2020 compared to 2019. However, the construction industry is recovering fast after the COVID-19 situation and is expected to show a positive impact on the market's growth in the coming years.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113027



- Over the short term, the growing construction sector in emerging economies is expected to drive the market's growth.

- On the flip side, stringent regulations on the usage of silica abrasives are likely to hinder the market's growth.

- Significant investment in research and development activities regarding abrasives is likely to create opportunities for the market in the coming years.

- Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market and is also likely to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Usage in the Construction Industry



- Abrasives are used for heavy-duty applications including grinding, drilling, cutting, and sanding in the building and construction industry.

- These abrasives are used for cutting reinforced concrete, tiles, stone, granite, thus embedded in the machine tools including masonry, floor, tile, and handheld saws, core drilling equipment, floor grinders, and power trowels.

- The global construction industry was valued at about USD 12 trillion in 2019, with a growth rate of about 4%, compared to the previous year. Also, it is expected to reach USD 8 trillion by 2030, primarily driven by countries, such as India, China, and the United States.

- The US construction industry is set to continue to post relatively solid growth over the forecast period, supported by the expanding residential sector.

- In 2019, the total value of new construction put in place was about USD 1365 billion in the United States and reached about USD 1430 billion in 2020, with a growth rate of about 4.5%, which in turn increases the demand for the abrasives market.

- In India, foreign Direct Investment (FDI) received in the construction development sector (townships, housing, built-up infrastructure, and construction development projects) from April 2000 to December 2019 stood at USD 25.37 billion, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

- Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to show significant impact on the market in the coming years.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market. In the region, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. China is one of the fastest emerging economies and has become one of the biggest production houses in the world, today. The country's manufacturing sector is one of the major contributors to the country's economy.

- The Chinese aircraft industry depicted significant growth over the years. According to Boeing, China is estimated to require around 7,600 new commercial aircraft, valued at USD 1.2 trillion, over the next two decades.

- Foreign investment in China has also been extended into the aviation sector, which is projected to register a CAGR of 6%, owing to China's geographical location, which provides easy access to the industrial goods markets in the neighboring countries, as well as, other countries globally, making it a major access point for manufacturers and suppliers.

- China is the largest manufacturer of automobiles in the world. The country's automotive sector has been shaping up for product evolution, with the country focusing on manufacturing products, in order to ensure fuel economy, and to minimize emissions (owing to the growing environmental concerns due to mounting pollution in the country).

- Abrasives also find its application in the automotive manufacturing segment. In 2020, the production of automobiles has decreased by around 2% compared to 2019reaching a total of 25.23 million units, thus led to a decrease in the demand for the abrasives to be used in the automotive manufacturing for applications including cutting and grinding.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113027



- China is in the midst of a construction mega-boom. The country has the largest building market in the world, making up 20% of all construction investment globally. The country alone is expected to spend nearly USD 13 trillion on buildings by 2030.

- Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to show significant impact on the market in the coming years.



Competitive Landscape



The abrasives market is partially fragmented in nature. Some of the major players in the market include 3M, ARC ABRASIVES, INC., Abrasive Technology, Inc., Fujimi Incorporated, and Saint-Gobain, among others.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Construction Activities in Asia-Pacific and the United States

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Regulations on Usage of Silica Abrasives

4.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

Request For Full Report >> Abrasives Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Abrasives Market Investigation Reveals Enhanced Growth, Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.