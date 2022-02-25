FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market Analysis & Growth Opportunities Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 07:45:41 / Comserve Inc. / -- FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market is expected to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of around 4% over the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied include the growing manufacturing sector in the Asia-Pacific region and increased usage of high-performance coatings, due to cost benefits and longer lifespan, along with the growth in the application sector.

-

The building and construction segment accounted for the largest share in the market studied. Asia-Pacific dominated the market studied, and is expected to witness the highest CAGR, both in terms of value and volume.

-

High costs of some of the FEVE fluoropolymer resins are expected to slightly hinder the market growth.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113057



Key Market Trends



Building and Construction – Fastest Growing Application Sector



- FEVE coatings used are crucial to the building and construction sector, to impart protection against elements of nature, corrosion, abrasion, and impact.

- FEVE coatings can be used on steel and other metallic substrates, such as aluminum, copper, zinc, and other metals. It is also suitable for concrete surfaces.

- Currently, the building and construction industry is a thriving industry in several emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific and North American regions. This is going to drive the usage of FEVE coatings, like roof coatings, which also provide energy savings through solar reflectance and reduction of heat transfer into buildings, along with preventing infrastructure failures.

- Factors, such as ever-increasing population and rapid urbanization, and rise in purchasing power, are driving the building and construction industry. As a result, investments in infrastructure are in plans.

- The non-residential construction segment, which highly uses FEVE resins, is also growing, as players are looking to shift their manufacturing bases to the Asia-Pacific region, with manufacturing plants being introduced.

- Thus from the points mentioned above the building and construction applications are expected to increase the demand for the FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific to Witness Strong Demand



- Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness healthy growth over the assessment period, in the FEVE fluoropolymers market, due to the wide usage of fluoropolymer coatings in numerous end-use application segments, due to their desirable properties.

- Asia-Pacific is the biggest market, with China in the lead, followed by Europe and North America. Although costly, and with Asia-Pacific being a cost-sensitive market, the demand for FEVE fluoropolymer coating is expected to surge in various countries of the region, such as India, Japan, and South Korea.

- This surge in demand is due to increasing construction activities, along with a high adoption rate from various end-user industries, as they decrease the number of recoats and have a lifespan of 20+ years.

- Moreover, many big global players are shifting their manufacturing units to Asia-Pacific, due to the availability of raw materials and cheap labor costs.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113057



- Hence, FEVE fluoropolymer coatings are going to have a good market base, as companies invest in infrastructure and manufacturing hubs for various industries, ranging from automotive, building and construction, etc.



Competitive Landscape



The market is consolidated in nature. Some of the Major players in the FEVE coatings market are PPG Industries Inc., AkzoNobel NV, the Sherwin Williams Company, Daikin Industries Ltd, and KCC Corporation.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Usage of High-performance Coatings

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Competition from Low-priced Protective Coatings Available in the Industry

4.2.2 Strict Environmental Policies and Regulations

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

Request For Full Report >> FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market Analysis & Growth Opportunities Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.