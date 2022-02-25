Ceramic Inks Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 07:44:16 / Comserve Inc. / -- Ceramic Inks Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The global ceramic inks market is expected to register the growth at a CAGR over 6% during the forecast period.



- Increasing demand for decorative glass and tiles is expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.

- High cost involvement in shifting of analog technology to digital technology is likely to hinder the market's growth.

- Technological advancements in digital printing methods is projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.



Key Market Trends



Ceramic Tiles is the Fastest Growing Segment



- The fastest growing application of the ceramic inks market is ceramic tiles. There is a need to improve the aesthetics of buildings to address the functional requirement of the customers.

- Ceramic tiles have become the most popular materials that are being used, owing to properties, such as high durability, resistance to wear, color permanence, etc.

- They also provide floral pattern, metallic view, photographic image production, and other artistic effects.

- These ceramic tiles have gained huge demand in the market, especially in the developing economies with the changing lifestyle trend and increasing income of the population.

- As a result of this, consumers are preferring ceramic tiles over other flooring and wall decorations' options.

- This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for ceramic inks over the forecast period.



The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Lead the Ceramic Inks Market



- Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience the highest growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing usage in major developing nations such as India, China and Indonesia.

- China's massive construction sector has generated significant demand for the use of ceramic inks. Chinese government has projected the capital expenditure in construction over 7%.

- To construct more affordable flats and housing for all, the ceramic are extensively used.

- Food printing sector in India has a large market, which involves packaging for storage and transportation of food. Ceramic inks are being widely used in food containers printing, glass printing, etc.

- Hence, with the increasing demand from the various application segments, ceramic inks market is expected to grow at higher rate in the region, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The ceramic inks market is fragmented. Key players in the ceramic inks market include Ferro Corporation, FRITTA, Colorobbia Italia SpA, and Kao Chimigraf, amongst others.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

