Ceramic Foam Market Prospects & Upcoming Trends and Opportunities Analyzed for Coming Years Forecast 2022-2031

The global ceramic foams market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 5%, over the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the market studied is increase in usage of ceramic foams in pollution control.



- High cost of production of ceramic foams is likely to hinder the markets growth.

- Technological advancements in production techniques are likely to create opportunities for the market in the coming years.

- Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market and is also likely to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Increasing Usage in the Automotive Industry



- There is a need to improve the efficiency of automotive to address the functional requirement. An automotive in general consists of many components mainly exterior and interior mirrors, plastic components, fuel tanks, air ducts, de-aeration tanks, valve springs, and exhaust manifold.

- It is essential to increase the fuel efficiency of the vehicles by reducing emissions. Also, these emissions cause harm to environment. Owing to this, exhaust filters are designed with ceramic foams to increase the efficiency of vehicles.

- In 2019, the automotive production witnessed a decline owing to trade war pf US-China and other political reasons. This is expected to continue in the first half of 2020, owing to the weak sales in second half of 2019. However, the automotive industry is likely to recover by the end of 2020.

- In addition, the development of electric vehicles may continue to gain momentum in the upcoming years especially in Europe, China. and United States, where many government programs are promoting a move away from fossil fuels owing to the various environmental concerns.

- Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market for ceramic foams is likely to grow during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market. In the region, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. China is one of the fastest emerging economies and has become one of the biggest production houses in the world, today. The country's manufacturing sector is one of the major contributors to the country's economy.

- China is the largest manufacturer of automobiles in the world. The country's automotive sector has been shaping up for product evolution, with the country focusing on manufacturing products, in order to ensure fuel economy, and to minimize emissions (owing to the growing environmental concerns due to mounting pollution in the country).

- The production is expected to reach 30 million units by 2020, owing to the "Made in China 2025" initiative support in upgrading the existing low-cost mass production to higher value-added advanced manufacturing. "Automobile Mid and Long-Term Development Plan", was released in 2017, with an objective to make China a strong auto power in the next ten years.

- China's 13th Five Year Plan started in 2016 as it was an important year for the country's engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) industry. In addition to this, the country ventured into new business models domestically and internationally, during the year. Although the construction sector slowed down after 2013, it is still a major contributor to the GDP of the country.

- Due to all such factors, the market for ceramic foams in the region is expected to have a steady growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The ceramic foam market is partially consolidated in nature. Some of the major players in the market include Ultramet, Altech Alloys India Pvt. Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Pyrotek, and ERG Aerospace Corp., among others.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Usage of Ceramic Foams in Pollution Control

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Production of Ceramic Foams

4.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

