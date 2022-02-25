bitsCrunch Raises $3.6m in an Oversubscribed Private Round Led by Animoca Brands with Participation from Coinbase Ventures, Crypto.com Capital, Polygon Studios

Munich, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2022) - bitsCrunch, a Blockchain analytics firm focusing on providing securing services using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to safeguard the NFT Ecosystem, announced today that it has raised $3.6 million in a private round of funding from lead investor Animoca Brands with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Crypto.com Capital, Polygon Studios, and others.
Animoca Brands is a global leader in gamification and blockchain with a large portfolio of over 150 investments in NFT-related companies and decentralized projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse.
In addition to Animoca Brands, Coinbase Ventures, Crypto.com Capital, and Polygon Studios, the round also saw participation from Borderless Capital, Bison Funds, Mapleblock, Morning Star Ventures, Shima Capital, GravityX, Thykeblock Ventures, and Spark Digital Capital. Angel investors from Ex-CxO Huobi, CxOs of Biconomy, Frontier, and experts from JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and Facebook also backed the project. The new funding announced today will be utilised to expand the team that can focus on securing many prominent blockchains.
Yat Siu, the Executive Chairman and Co-founder of Animoca Brands, commented: "With the increasing number of non-fungible digital assets in circulation and the rise in NFT marketplaces, bitsCrunch has the potential to contribute meaningfully to the safety and security of the emerging open metaverse."
Vijay Pravin, Founder and CEO of bitsCrunch, commented: "We are glad to be backed by some of the best-in-class investors like Animoca Brands, Coinbase Ventures, Crypto.com Capital, Polygon Studios and other leaders in the blockchain industry."
About bitsCrunch
bitsCrunch is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and has operations in India. bitsCrunch helps people to make purchasing decisions on NFTs, enabling people to decide which NFTs to buy, and - most importantly - which not to buy. For more information visit https://bitscrunch.com.
Our vision
"To be the NFT ecosystem guardians and make it a safe place for NFT collectors and creators".
Our Mission
"To become trusted partners to our customers by providing differentiated products and services to help protect the NFT ecosystem".
Media Contact:
Vijay Pravin Maharajan
vijay@bitscrunch.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114838
