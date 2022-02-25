Rubix & Finao Collaborate to Bring Blockchain Infrastructure to Non-Profits, Starting with the YMCA

Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2022) - Rubix Blockchain Pte Ltd (Rubix), and FINAO LLC (FINAO) are collaborating to build a 360 degree Rubix blockchain infrastructure for non-profits, initiating with the YMCA (https://www.ymca.org/). The collaboration will yield a robust decentralized online ecosystem and services based on the Rubix blockchain.

According to KC Reddy, founder & chief architect of Rubix, "The capacity for the Rubix blockchain to add measurable value to non-profits is immense. This is a collaboration of passion for Rubix, as we've qualified the ability to significantly impact nearly all critical aspects of non-profit operations, and I'm pleased we're starting with the YMCA FINAO project. Web3 will offer non-profits a valuable channel of leveraging NFTs, smart-contracts, donation management and ESG reporting using the power of Rubix green blockchain technology."

Per Wallace Greene, the founder and CEO of FINAO, "There are numerous segments of non-profit customer and partner systems that will be made more efficient, secure, transparent, and trusted as a result of a systems integration that includes NFTs, Smart Contracts, and ESG reporting systems." Mr. Greene confirms this implementation will be initiated with the YMCAs and will be scaled globally. He has confirmed that the project will include the deployment of a comprehensive Rubix blockchain application that will enhance the ability of non-profits to be much more effective in all aspects of their internal operations as well as their interaction and relationships with customers and partners. Mr. Greene went on to confirm that this collaboration will bring a new level of sustainability and business value to the non-profit space.

About FINAO: Led by former Microsoft execs, FINAO is an innovative consultant and developer of proprietary and custom software applications for social good, education, equity, and total wellness. FINAO works in partnership with global non-profits, corporations, and education organizations. Their sweet spot is creating system-oriented solutions for great user experience, high efficiency administrator ownership, informing data, accountability, and use-case scalability.

About Rubix Blockchain Pte Ltd : Rubix is a Layer 1 blockchain protocol for peer-to-peer data transfer & transactions. Rubix is a Web scale protocol with Zero transaction fees, minimal infrastructure costs, high security & privacy. With less than 1 kWh per transaction, Rubix has one of the lowest energy consumptions among all computing networks. Rubix software can be freely downloaded on any PC or virtual machine. The Rubix community has more than 12,500 validators. https://rubix.net/

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information on Product:

https://rubix.network

https://finaoeducation.com

Social Links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rubixchain

Telegram: https://t.me/rubixblockchain

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rubixnet/

Media Contact

Company: Rubix Blockchain Pte Ltd

Contact: KC Reddy, Founder & Chief Architect

Email: info@rubix.network

Website: https://rubix.net/

SOURCE: Rubix Blockchain Pte Ltd

PR Contact:

Name- Arpita Karmakar

Website- www.newscoverage.agency

Email- touch@newscoverage.agency

Telegram- @Arpita_nca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114833