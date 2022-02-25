Non-Volatile Memory Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 07:00:55 / Comserve Inc. / -- Non-Volatile Memory Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



Market Overview



The Non-Volatile Memory Market was valued at USD 59.621 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 104.476 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period. The rise in demand for greater efficiency, faster memory access, and low-power consumption are some of the major factors that are driving the NVM market growth. Also, the adoption of flash memories in consumer electronics due to its low price and power consumption is seen as a factor for the increasing market.



- Also, the MRAM is witnessing significant innovations from various players that examine its operations. For instance, Hprobe developed a new technology for ultra-fast (<1 second) testing of STT magnetic tunnel junctions under the perpendicular magnetic field.

- Emerging memory technologies brings the potential to foray by allowing to store more data at less cost than the expensive-to-build silicon chips used by popular consumer electronic gadgets including digital cameras, cell phones, notebooks, etc.

- The demand for these consumer products has been increasing which has been further driving the market with key players actively investing in innovation and research and development.

Scope of the Report



The non-volatile memory is a type of computer memory that can retain information stored on it even when turned off. Types of memories such as flash memory, SRAM, EPROM, EEPROM are considered under the traditional non-volatile memory while MRAM, FRAM, ReRAM, 3D-X point, and nano RAM are considered under next-generation non-volatile memories.



Key Market Trends



MRAM to hold Significant Share



- The momentum for embedded MRAM is growing. Companies such as GlobalFoundries, Samsung, TSMC, and UMC are developing embedded MRAM for foundry customers at 28nm/22nm. Embedded MRAM could assume some of the SRAM-based cache functions, thereby saving space and cost. MRAM itself can offer power savings on these devices.

- Both MRAM and ReRAM have similar read and data retention specs. But MRAM has a higher temperature spec compared to ReRAM, giving MRAM an edge in applications like automotive.

- In Aug 2018, STT-MRAM developer Avalanche Technology announced that it has entered into a joint development and production agreement with Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), a global semiconductor foundry.

- UMC will provide embedded non-volatile STT-MRAM blocks based on UMC's 28nm CMOS manufacturing process, which will enable customers to integrate low latency, very high performance and low power embedded MRAM memory blocks into MCUs and SoCs, targeting the Internet of Things, wearable, consumer, industrial and automotive electronics sector.



North America to Hold Significant Share



- North America has experienced many investments in technology. The region also has a high adoption rate for various technologies, such as RAM, DRAM, and PCM memory.

- This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of mobile phones and laptops, among other devices in the region.

- Many trends, such as BYOD, in the region, could also be a potential market for the company. The number of laptops within the price range of USD 500 has increased. This, in turn, has increased the number of substitutes available in the market and is increasingly driving the sales of these devices.

- The region is also one of the earliest and the fastest cloud adopters. By 2021, 94% of the data of the organizations is expected to be on the cloud, according to Cisco. The company also reports that cloud workloads are expected to nearly triple by the end of 2021. Part of the reason is the advancement of data handling technologies. As the growth of the data centers increases, the adoption of next-generation non-volatile memory is also set to increase, which would further reflect the growth of the market studied.



Competitive Landscape



The non-volatile memory market is highly fragmented as the market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. The competitive rivalry in this industry is primarily dependent on the sustainable competitive advantage through innovation, levels of market penetration, and power of competitive strategy. Since the market is capital intensive, the barriers to exit are high as well.



- September 2019 - Samsung Electronics launched new SSDs, 30.72TB PCI Express (PCIe) Generation 4 Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) SSD series. The new SSDs will allow servers and data centers to save costs.

- July 2019 - Fujitsu Semiconductor launched 8Mbit ReRAM MB85AS8MT, suitable for wearable devices. It was jointly developed with Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co. Ltd. The MB85AS8MT is an EEPROM-compatible non-volatile memory with SPI-interface that operates with a wide range of power supply voltages from 1.6V to 3.6V. One major feature of this memory is an extremely small average current for read operations of 0.15mA at an operating frequency of 5MHz. This enables minimal battery consumption when mounted in battery-operated applications with frequent data-read operations.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Demand for Non-Volatile Memory in Connected and Wearable Devices

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Enterprise Storage Applications

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Low Write Endurance Rate

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

