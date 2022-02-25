Outdoor LED Displays Market : Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 06:57:15 / Comserve Inc. / -- The outdoor LED displays market is expected to exceed more than USD 12 billion by 2031 At a CAGR 11%.



Outdoor LED displays is enhancing because of various features such as live concerts, increasing number of sports events and exhibitions among the world. These factors are rising the uptake of LED display in many industries includes sports and advertising. Rising demand for outdoor LED displays in broadcasting live actions and in advertisement will grow requirement for outdoor LED displays globally. It also contains different advanced features which raise the LED displays such as minimum operational price, energy efficiency and long life. Various LED companies supply end to end service to their consumers such as installing and displaying on site.



The major driving factors of outdoor LED displays market are as follows:



Increasing various sports events which raises the use of outdoor LED displays for perimeter boards, stadium screens, and scoreboards

Increasing promotional behaviors of many corporate brands support the development of outdoor LED display includes advertising boards and video walls

Improved features such as durability, environment friendliness and efficiency encourage consumers to buy LED displays

The restraining factors of outdoor LED displays market are as follows:



High Installation and Initial cost for the consumers

The outdoor LED displays market is segmented on the lines of its application, technology and color display. Under application segmentation it covers LED video walls, LED traffic lights, LED mobile panels, LED billboards, Perimeter LED boards and Other LED Matrix board. The outdoor LED displays market is segmented on the lines of its technology surface mounted outdoor LED displays and individually mounted outdoor LED displays. Based on color display segmentation it covers monochrome outdoor LED displays, tri color outdoor LED displays and full color LED displays. The outdoor LED display market is geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.



This report provides:



1) An overview of the global market for outdoor LED displays and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for outdoor LED displays 4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.



REPORT SCOPE:



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of coatings with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Daktronics, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, LG Electronics, Electronics Display Inc., Barco N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Leyard Optoelectronic Co. Ltd., Lighthouse Technologies Ltd., and Data Display Co. Ltd.. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary,business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

Reasons to Buy this Report:



1) Obtain the most up to date information available on all outdoor LED displays market

2) Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.

3) Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of outdoor LED displays market data.

4) Assess your competitor's refining portfolio and its evolution.

