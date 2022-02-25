MEMS Microphones Market Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Sales, Profits and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 06:55:17 / Comserve Inc. / -- MEMS Microphones Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The MEMS Microphone Market was valued at USD 1.354 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.702 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period. The application of MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology to microphones has led to the development of small microphones with very high performance. MEMS microphones offer high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), low power consumption, good sensitivity, and are available in very small packages that are fully compatible with surface mount assembly processes. MEMS microphones exhibit almost no change in performance after reflow soldering and have exceptional temperature characteristics.



- The expanding adoption of Voice-enabled smart assistants boosted the adoption rate of the MEMS microphone. Despite the increased adoption of smart speakers with voice control capabilities, the majority of voice assistant usage is expected to occur on smartphones, in contrast to in-home devices. Association for Federal Enterprise Risk Management (AFERM) estimates that over 5 billion assistants will be installed on smartphones worldwide by 2022.​

Key Market Trends



Consumer Electronics to Witness Significant Growth



- Consumer electronics is one of the major industries where MEMS microphones have witnessed a significant adoption over the past few years. Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Smart Speakers, Smart TVs, PC Accessories, and Handheld GPS, among others, are considered while evaluating the scope of the studied segment.​

- The small size and advancement in their acoustic properties have enabled MEMS microphone in applications, for sharing information by smartphone video or FaceTime. Many of the consumer electronics are enabling voice calls or voice commands, as most of the consumers are habitually communicating and controlling these devices through voice.​

- Therefore, many of these smartphones and smart speaker manufacturers are investing in the MEMS microphone market and are trying to develop their customized module, to gain a competitive advantage.​ For instance, Asia-based Goertek Inc. and AAC Technologies and US-based Knowles were the major suppliers of MEMS microphones to Apple Inc. The company's iPhone X had 4 MEMS microphones: a front-facing top microphone, two front-facing bottom microphones, and a rear-facing top microphone. All four microphones have the same Apple-specific package dimensions, but with a different internal structure.​

- Further, the increasing demand for smart speakers will also drive the growth of the studied market over the forecast period. For instance, Apple iPhone uses four microphones, and Amazon Echo uses seven microphones. The smart speakers market is estimated to cross USD 27 billion, globally, by 2022.​

- Also, as compared to the analog MEMS microphones, the digital ones can shut out more signal interferences, thereby, making them ideal for devices ranging from smart speakers and thermostats to wearables and headphones. In August 2019, Vesper Technologies launched its piezoelectric digital microphone, VM3000, for IoT devices



North America Accounts to Hold Significant Share



- With the already large existing market of consumer electronics in the United States, the MEMS Microphone is going to expect a large number of adoption rates due to the vast smartphone penetration rates in the region.

- With the United States is one of the largest smartphone markets in the world, with one of the highest smartphone penetration rates worldwide(91% of the population owning a smartphone). As a result, the replacement cycle is lengthening, according to the Consumer Technology Association(CTA). Further, the smartphone units are expected to decline in 2019, reaching 165.5 million units or a 2% decrease from 2018. However, as 2019 and beyond marks the launch of first 5G smartphones (by US-based manufacturers including Apple), 5G-enabled devices are forecasted to reach 2.1 million units, according to CTA.

- Moreover, nearly one in five US adults today has access to a smart speaker, according to the latest study from Voicebot.ai. This means that the adoption of these voice-powered devices has grown to 47.3 million US adults in two years – or 20 % of the US adult population.

- Further, smart devices manufacturers, like Amazon(Echo), Google (Home), and Sonos(One), among others, are ramping their production as the devices are expected to be installed in around 55% of US households by the year 2022. By that time, over 70 million households are likely to have at least one of these smart speakers in homes, and the total number of installed devices is expected to top 175 million.​

Competitive Landscape



The MEMS Microphone Market consists of various major players existing in the market. It is being viewed as a productive investment due to the huge amount of popularity gained amongst the consumer electronics industry. Large organizations are investing heavily with new expansion and partnership, along with the new players' entrance. The market is moving towards fragmented nature due to a large number of new entrants. The existing players are spending increasingly on the R&D to achieve product innovations.



- May 2020 - AAC Technologies Holdings announced the opening of a MEMS microphone center in Edinburgh, Scotland, that expands the company's global footprint and reinforces its leadership position in the design of next-generation microphone system-level solutions. As a globally-focused and internationally diverse company, AAC is committed to developing system-level solutions across the world, wherever talent and expertise can be leveraged,

- November 2019 - Knowles Corporation expanded its partnership with GN Store Nord A/S across its intelligent hearing solutions product lines. This expanded relationship highlights the benefits that GN attains through its significant investment in intellectual property, to develop innovative and differentiated solutions and best-in-class manufacturing. As a result, GN has selected Knowles as a key supplier of balanced armature speakers and MEMS microphones for GN Hearing's, continuing the leading-edge technology platforms.​

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis​

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Increasing Smartphone Penetration

4.5.2 Expanding Adoption of Voice-enabled Smart Devices

4.6 Market Challenges

4.6.1 Erosion of Average Selling Price of MEMS Microphones​

4.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the MEMS Microphone Industry ​



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

