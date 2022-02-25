Application Security Market: Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 06:51:38 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Global Application Security Market is expected to be around US$ 13.60 billion by 2031 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 24.5% in the given forecast period.



Application Security is the usage of software program, hardware, and procedural strategies to protect programs from outside threats. As soon as an afterthought in software program layout, safety is becoming an increasingly more important challenge. All through development as packages turn out to be greater regularly available over networks and are, as an end result, susceptible toa extensive style of threats. Security features built into programs and a legitimate utility protection recurring reduce the likelihood that unauthorized code may be capable of control programs to get entry to, thieve, modify, or delete sensitive information.



How Big is the Global Application Security Market?



The Global Application Security Market is expected to be around US$ 13.60 billion by 2025 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 24.5% in the given forecast period.

The major driving factors of Global Application Security Market are as follows:



Increase in security breach target to business appliances

Growth of mobile and web based applications

Strong regulation and compliance necessities



The restraining factors of Global Application Security Market are as follows:



High rate of innovation and budget constraint



The Global Application Security Market is segmented on the lines of its verticals, testing type and regional. Based on verticals segmentation it covers government and defense, IT & telecom, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, education, retail and others. Under testing type segmentation it covers dynamic application security testing, static application security testing and interactive application security testing. The Global Application Security Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.



This report provides:



1) An overview of the global market for application security and related technologies.



2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.



3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Application Security Market.



4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.



5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

REPORT SCOPE:



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Application Security Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, WhiteHat Security, Veracode, Qualys, Checkmarx, Rapid7, and Trustwave, among others. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.



The Top Companies Report is intended to provide our buyers with a snapshot of the industry's most influential players.



The Global Application Security Market has been segmented as below:



By Verticals Analysis



Government and defense

IT & telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Others



By Testing Type Analysis



Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

Static Application Security Testing (SAST)

Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)



Reasons to Buy this Report:



1) Obtain the most up to date information available on all Global Application Security Market.

2) Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.

3) Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of Global Application Security Market data.

4) Assess your competitor's refining portfolio and its evolution.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

