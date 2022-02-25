Middle East and Africa Smartwatch Market Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 06:48:43 / Comserve Inc. / -- Middle East and Africa Smartwatch Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Middle East & Africa Smartwatch Market is expected to register a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Owing to the rising penetration rates of urbanization, the demand for aesthetically appealing advanced products with the ability to better serve the consumers' requirements, such as time schedules, multiple features in one device, has been driving the demand for smartwatches. Moreover, the enormous millennial population in the region has been adopting smartwatches due to the increased spending for their regular work hours tracking and luxury standards.



- With the number of connected wearable devices in the Middle East & Africa expected to reach 46 million by 2022(according to Cisco), the region's wearables market is in the midst of the significant transformation. The market is witnessing a transition from fitness bands to smart wearables like watches.

- It is expected that South Africa could be the next big market for smartwatches. The adoption level of wearable technology is currently low in South African households. However, this is expected to increase as the technology becomes more widespread and affordable. According to the Samsung Enterprise Mobility, smartwatches and other wearables may soon move from consumer devices to valuable enterprise tools, and South African CIOs are preparing to manage and secure the wave of new enterprise technologies and is anticipated to provide massive opportunities for vendors in the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



AMOLED is expected to Hold Major Share



- AMOLED screens offer various benefits, such as good quality display, higher cost-effectiveness, more brightness, faster response time as compared to the traditional LCDs, and all these benefits coupled with the screen not requiring backlighting which saves an enormous amount of battery life, which are expected to augment more smartwatches adopting AMOLED screens instead of others in the region.

- In September 2019, Apple launched its Watch Series 5, which is the first of Apple's smartwatches to come with an always-on display, so there is no need to lift the wrist to see the time. Apple achieved this by following a particular type of screen circuitry technology with low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS), the power-efficient tech found in many top-end OLED phone backplanes (including iPhones), which essentially controls whether a pixel is on or off.

- Amazfit X is the latest wearable from the Xiaomi-backed brand called Huami. Launched via crowdfunding platform Indiegogo, the Amazfit X has a curved display that is claimed to provide a more comfortable fit on the wrist. Notably, the Amazfit X lacks any physical buttons and relies solely on gestures performed on the AMOLED screen and the pressure-sensitive side to navigate the user-interface. Huami offers the shipping for the Amazfit X in the middle east region with an estimated shipping target of August 2020.

- In particular, the smartwatch market is witnessing the increasing adoption of AMOLED due to its various benefits. For instance, in February 2020, a smartwatch was launched called the YHE BP Doctor that can measure blood pressure, along with oxygen saturation levels and heart rate variability. All this functionality should make it capable of providing valuable information about one's health. The YHE BP Doctor has a 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen, which has a 320 x 360 native resolution.



United Arab Emirates is Expected to Hold Major Share



- According to the Arab Health, one of the largest gatherings of healthcare and trade professionals, 45% of GCC residents find wearable tech, such as smartwatches or fitness trackers, an effective way to monitor their health. Increasing consumer spending in countries, like the United Arab Emirates, is expected to augment the market's growth. Consumer Spending in the UAE increased to AED 434015.66 million in 2018 from AED 426882.68 million in 2017.

- Further, according to the Samsung Gulf Electronics, the smartwatch is no more only a smartwatch or just a tool, but it is now a fashion that is part of consumers' day-to-day life. Style and functionality are among the significant aspects of driving the wearables in the United Arab Emirates. Consumers are increasingly looking out for sleek designs, trendy interfaces, and different types and colors of straps. The next wave of growth for the smartwatch market is expected to rise from the adoption by value-seeking consumers and from existing fitness band owners looking to enhance to smartwatches now that they provide a better value proposition.

- Moreover, it is expected that there were 9.73 million internet users in the United Arab Emirates as of January 2020. The number of internet users in the United Arab Emirates increased by 128 thousand (+1.3%) between 2019 and 2020. The increasing internet population would create opportunities for smartwatch vendors in the region. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and the growth of shopping centers and malls played an essential role in changes in shopping habits in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The Middle East & Africa Smart Watch market is quite competitive. Various international brands tend to keep launching new products, offering advanced technologies to gain a foothold in the region. However, in terms of market share, players, such as Apple and Samsung, occupy a significant portion, and players, such as Huawei, continue to disrupt the market share of Apple and Samsung in the region.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

