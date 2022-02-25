Micro Irrigation Systems Market: Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 06:46:50 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Global micro irrigation systems Market is expected to be around US$ 10.60 billion by 2031 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 18% in the given forecast period.



Micro irrigation systems provide water to the plant roots through a complex pipe system and short discharge emitters. The water discharge sample in those systems can be modified as in step with particular plant water necessities as numerous horticulture, and agronomic flowers have exceptional requirements. The device additives consist of pipes, low discharge water-emitting gadgets, tubes, float manipulate gadget, fitting, and accessories. These structures are low to medium strain structures that provide water for numerous applications as spray, sprinkle, drip and mist. The growing water shortage has amplified the want to adopt micro irrigation structures in farming practices, international.



How Big is the Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market?



The Global micro irrigation systems Market is expected to be around US$ 10.60 billion by 2025 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 18% in the given forecast period.

The major driving factors of Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market are as follows:



Government support for approval of micro irrigation systems

Need to raise crop yield with least water use

Water shortage demands micro irrigation



The restraints factors of Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market are as follows:



High rate and lack of skill in managing Micro irrigation systems



The Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market is segmented on the lines of its type, application, end user and regional. Based on type segmentation it covers micro sprinkler and drip. Under application segmentation it covers orchard crops and vineyards, field crops, plantation crops and others. End user is classified into farmers, industrial users and others. The Global Micro Irrigation systems Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.



REPORT SCOPE:



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global micro irrigation systems Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Toro Company, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., and Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim Limited, Valmont Industries, Inc., Hunter Industries, and Lindsay Corporation. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market has been segmented as below:



By Type Analysis



Micro sprinkler

Drip



By Application Analysis



Orchard crops and vineyards

Field crops

Plantation crops

Others



By End User Analysis



Farmers (Small, Medium and Large)

Industrial Users

Others



