Global Application-To-Person (A2P) SMS Market: New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 06:35:35 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global A2P SMS market was valued at USD 53.07 billion in 2013 and is expected to reach USD 82.50 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2022-2031.



Application-to-person(A2P) SMS is an application services that sends SMS to the mobile subscriber. Itis generally used for sending notifications; alerts, marketing messages and flight alerts. These are centrally invoiced and can reach any network worldwide. SMSs are convenient mode of communication owing to its awareness amongst users. SMS application is supported by all handsets.



Global application-to-person (A2P) SMS market finds applications in pushed interactive services, customer relationship management services, promotional campaigns and interactive services. The end-users of this market are banks, financial services institutions, ecommerce, tourism, healthcare and entertainment.



Multiplying mobile subscribers, enhancement and rise in mobile services, and rising trends ofmobile payments and banking are the factors responsible for the growth of the global application-to-person (A2P) SMS market. Mobile messaging spam,fraudulentor misleading messages and IP based messaging are the major hindrance in the growth of this market. However, transactional activities such as transaction notifications and one-time password (OTP) will continue to drive this market.



AMD Telecom S.A.,Angkor Data Communications Group Co. Ltd., FortyTwo Telecom AB, mBlox, Inc., Optimizer International Group, Inc.,Ogangi Corporation, Syniverse Technologies, LLC, SilverstreetBV, Symsoft AB, and Tanla Solutions Ltd. are the leading players in the global application-to-person (A2P) SMS market.

GLOSSARY:



Application-To-Person (A2P) SMS: Application-to-person (A2P) SMS is an application services that sends SMS to the mobile subscriber.

