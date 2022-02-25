Author C.J. Lee's New Audiobook 'A Trilogy of Contemplative Christian Devotionals' is an Uplifting Assortment of Poems/prose Focusing on Loving and Trusting God

KALISPELL, Mont. - February 25, 2022 - (

C.J. Lee, a retired clinical social worker, has completed her new audiobook "A Trilogy of Contemplative Christian Devotionals": a stunning compilation of spiritual poetry/prose that centers on aligning oneself with God's love and wisdom through prayer and meditation.

Lee begins her work with an introductory poem, "Christ desires to be in a // a relationship with us—to be // involved in all parts of // our lives. He gives us an // invitation to come to // Him and to the Father. // He is sovereign, but // intimacy requires a // mutuality; so He waits to // be invited by us. So we // are not only to respond // to His invitation, but also // invite Him to be in a // relationship with us in all // aspects of our lives. // My prayer is that these // poems and Scriptures // will assist you with this // dual invitation to // 'Come.' Approach each // poem with reliance on // the Holy Spirit; then wait // and listen."

Published by Audiobook Network, author C.J. Lee's new audiobook is a valuable tool for those seeking to find answers to burning questions and build a stronger bond with God through prayer. Each poem is accompanied by a prayer or Scripture passage to help listeners better comprehend God's unfailing love.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "A Trilogy of Contemplative Christian Devotionals" by C.J. Lee through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.

