New Senior Care Authority® Location is Serving Baltimore, Maryland

Senior Care Authority®, an eldercare consulting and assisted living residential placement services franchise, announced today the recent opening of a new franchise location in Baltimore, Maryland.

The territory includes: Northwest Outside Baltimore, Columbia, Guilford, Cockeysville, West Friendship, Elliott City, Benson, Woodmark, Park Holofield, Savage, Elkridge, Hanover, Patapsco, Glen Burnie, Brooklyn Park, Linthicum Heights, Brooklandville, Lutherville-Timonium, Owings MIlls, Randallstown, Finksburg, Resiterstown, Stevenson University Greenspring Campus, Marriottsville, Granite, Woodstock, Towson, Woodlawn, Lochearn, Pikestown, Arbutus, Halethorpe, Elliott City, Catonsville, Parkville, Ann Arundal County, Daniels, Yorktown, Hampton, Severn.

Owner Mary Sue Singer will ensure her clients and families receive the quality of care that they deserve. After working for 10 years in the global telecom industry, 10 years at home raising her three amazing children, and a five-year journey with chronic Lyme disease, Mary Singer chose to pursue one of her lifelong passions: advocating for vulnerable people and seniors by assisting them to age with ease, dignity and respect.

If a family is facing life-changing decisions and the time is at hand to evaluate long-term care facilities, Mary will provide guidance in a compassionate, informed and seamless manner. The daughter of US Army officers, Mary knows firsthand the foresight, planning, and resiliency that it takes to locate and transition to a new home, city, culture and/or country. Mary can help create an appropriate plan, taking into account budget, desired location, cultural preferences, and other factors.

Mary's certifications as a Certified Senior Advisor (CSA), Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP) and Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) practitioner will enable her to help families make the best care choices for their loved ones.

"Throughout my life, I have been drawn to opportunities to serve and advocate for potentially vulnerable people and their families. I am thrilled to be a part of Senior Care Authority. I cannot wait to learn more about you and your family, and be an active contributor within our SCA community." - Mary Sue Singer, SENIOR CARE AUTHORITY, Baltimore, Maryland

To learn more about the new Senior Care Authority® franchise location, please visit https://www.seniorcareauthority.com/locations/baltimore-md/

For more information about Senior Care Authority, please visit their main website: https://www.seniorcareauthority.com.

Senior Care Authority® was founded in 2009 and currently serves locations nationally in 25 states and Canada. The network is comprised of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care and navigating through a complex healthcare system. Learn more at seniorcareauthority.com.

