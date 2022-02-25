Author Jon Decker's New Audiobook 'Golf Is My Life: Glorifying God Through the Game' is About a Man Who Has a Passion for God and Golf

COLUMBUS, Ohio - February 25, 2022 - (

Jon Decker has completed his new audiobook "Golf Is My Life: Glorifying God Through the Game": an entertaining look at the life of the author and his passion for golf as well as his enduring faith. The book was edited by Pete McDaniel, author of the critically acclaimed "Uneven lies: The Heroic Story of African Americans in Golf." Pete is the former Senior writer for Golf Digest where he was in charge of the instructional articles for Tiger Woods.

Author Jon Decker is a PGA member and instructor to several professionals on the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, Champions Tour, and various other mini-tours.

Author Jon Decker shares the intention behind his work, writing, "The purpose of this book is more than just growing the game of golf. Ultimately, it was written to glorify God and His son Jesus Christ! I hope the reader will enjoy my journey in my life, faith, my unforeseen writing journey, and my experiences as both a professional golfer and a teaching professional."

Published by Audiobook Network, author Jon Decker's new audiobook explains how God brought passion into Jon's life at an early age when he saw his very first golf club. This passion turned into a dream that fueled him to work diligently to one day be a PGA Tour player. However, God's plan for his life did not include professional golf in the way Jon had envisioned. Led by the hand of God to a path not foreseen in his childhood dreams, Jon became a teaching professional, sharing his knowledge of the game that he loves.

Golf has allowed Jon to play and teach the game while moving in career and social circles that seemed unimaginable to a boy who grew up in the mountains of Western North Carolina. This engaging work shares enthralling stories of life-changing occurrences throughout Jon's journey among some of golf's greatest players.

