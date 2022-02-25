Author Ann G. Davis's New Audiobook 'Legacy of the Green Bottles' is the Tale of One Woman's Dream, Her Collection of Green Bottles, and the Lessons She Learns

NEW YORK - February 25, 2022 - (

Ann G. Davis, a grandmother, great-grandmother, and retired clinical specialist in psychiatric mental health nursing, has completed her new audiobook "Legacy of the Green Bottles": a poignant and stunning tale of chasing one's dreams and accepting love and forgiveness along the way.

Writes Davis, "Take a journey to find out how a small chipped green bottle pulls together a five-generation family in the 'Legacy of the Green Bottles'. Join Kate Sutton as she arrives in the tiny fishing village of Culverton, North Carolina, with her collection of green bottles and a lifelong dream of opening a tea room. From the first day as she meets her soon-to-be best friend, Jan Place; the much-disliked Mrs. Farnsworth; and an old sea captain, Captain 'Cappy' Smith, Kate is met with much opposition to opening a tea room. With life lessons from family, old and new friends, Kate does indeed open a business and finds forgiveness and love along the way."

Published by Audiobook Network, author Ann G. Davis's new audiobook places listeners right in the heart of the narrative's small, cozy town where they'll meet a host of wholly original and inventive characters. "Legacy of the Green Bottles" will move listeners with its focus on family and friendship, love, and forgiveness, and how it takes a community to create something truly special.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Legacy of the Green Bottles" by Ann G. Davis through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.

