Author Bettyann (Petti) Boyle's new book, 'Lavina's Great Outdoor Adventure,' is a collection of memories of the author and her family as they traveled with their dog, Lavina.

Bettyann (Petti) Boyle, a wife, mother, and grandmother with a love of camping, kayaking, and fishing, has completed her new book, "Lavina's Great Outdoor Adventure": a charming and adorable compilation of vacations Boyle's dog, Lavina, has taken with her family.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bettyann (Petti) Boyle's delightful tale highlights the memories made between the author and her family and Lavina throughout each locale they visit. No matter where they find themselves, Lavina manages to have a good time and bring limitless joy to the situation.

From the Blue Whale in Catoosa, Oklahoma to the Sugar Loafin' Campground in Colorado, Lavina manages to touch the hearts of all she encounters with her adventurous spirit and love of nature.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Lavina's Great Outdoor Adventure" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

