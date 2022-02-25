Author Dr. Willie Blackmon's new Audiobook 'The DNA and Gene of God: Connecting with God's Word' is a potent look at what DNA is and how it relates to God and scripture

CRESTVIEW, Fla. - February 25, 2022 - (

Dr. Willie Blackmon, a veteran of the U.S. Army, has completed his new audiobook "The DNA and Gene of God: Connecting with God's Word": a powerful and insightful study of DNA and how it relates to God's holy word.

"Blood is throughout scripture, but what does Christ's blood mean to us? His blood redeems us," shares Dr. Blackmon "There was a price against us that we could not pay, but the blood of Jesus redeemed us."

Dr. Blackmon continues, "Before our heavenly father put the earth in place, God had determined in his heart that he would send his son to die upon the cross. How wonderful it is to trace the scarlet thread of the blood of Christ woven throughout the Bible. How much more wonderful to experience its redemption personally. Praise God for the blood of his lamb!"

Published by Audiobook Network, author Dr. Willie Blackmon's new audiobook examines DNA's role in the human body and how it is featured throughout the Bible by virtue of Jesus's saving blood. By examining scripture passages and how they relate back to God's DNA, Blackmon shares with listeners how science and God can coexist and how all forms of science lead back to Jesus and his Heavenly Father.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "The DNA and Gene of God: Connecting with God's Word" by Willie Blackmon through Audible, the Apple iTunes Store, or Amazon.

