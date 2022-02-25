Automotive Foam Market Share, Growth By Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 05:32:42 / Comserve Inc. / -- Automotive Foam Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The global market for Automotive Foam is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 5 % during the forecast period.



- Rapidly growing applications in vibration and impact absorptions coupled with cushioning properties are some of the major factors driving the market growth.

- The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to restrain the growth of the market studied.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand for Polyurethane Foams



- The application of polyurethanes and polyols offers various benefits. Some of the advantages are insulation properties, cushioning purposes, airbag covers, window encapsulation, acoustical properties.

- Major automotive companies have started updating their products by installing foams for the impact absorbance for the consumer's safety and reduction of fatigue and stress.

- Owing to multiple advantages such as flexibility and cost-effectiveness, polyurethane foams are estimated to have significant growth during the forecast period as currently, the majority of the consumers are inclined towards comfortable driving.

- Flexible polyurethane foams are also used to enhance thermal insulation in engines to increase fuel efficiency in automobiles.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific region dominates the global market for automotive foams owing to the growing polyurethane consumption in countries such as China, India and ASEAN Countries.

- As China leads in the sales and production of automobiles globally in recent times, the consumption and demand for automotive foams are also more in the region. The slowdown in manufacturing activities due to lockdown in many countries in the region due to the COVID-19 outbreak is projected to have an impact on the consumption of automotive foams in the near future.

- However, with the growing demand for applications such as safety, noise reduction, and durability, the demand for automotive foams is ultimately expected to increase over the forecast period.

- Growing demand for polyols and developments in automobile manufacturing industries is projected to provide growth opportunities for automotive in both electric and combustion engine automobiles.

Competitive Landscape



The global automotive foam market is partially consolidated, with top players accounting for a considerable share in the market. Some of the major companies include The Dow Chemical Company, Bridgestone Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE and Covestro, among others.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Need for Weight Reduction

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Impact of COVID-19

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

