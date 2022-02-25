North America Commercial LED Lighting Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Size, Share, Demand and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 05:31:30 / Comserve Inc. / -- North America Commercial LED Lighting Market size, share, growth, trends, segmentation, top key players, strategies, demand, statistics, sales, current scenario, competitive landscape and forecast.



The North America Commercial LED Lighting Market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period. Technological advancements and rising concerns over environmental protection have increased the need for energy-efficient lighting products among industrial, commercial, and residential applications across North America.



- In the United States, all electrically controlled devices, including LED light bulbs, must meet the minimum safety standards. The regulations regarding these safety standards are covered in the United States by laws, such as the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA), Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), and standards, such as the National Electric Code (NEC). The growing consumer awareness about the environment and the durability of these lights, along with the government mandates for energy efficiency, are the drivers for the growing adoption of LEDs in the region.

- Canada is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. The growth in the region can be attributed to rise in real estate infrastructure development and investments across Vancouver and Toronto. The increasing adoption of advanced A-lamps and T-lamps across commercial space is driving the market growth in the region.

- Advancement in LED technology and continued innovation are contributing to the increase in LED lighting sales in North America. The application of LED technology in horticulture has reduced energy wastage as it regulates a different spectrum of light according to the various stages of plant growth.

- Furthermore, the emergence of smart light filling technology is anticipated to present potential opportunities in the market. For instance, Signify Holding introduced the GreenPower LED Interlighting Gen 3 technology for efficient development in crops. Such developments are expected to pave the way for new growth opportunities in the region.



Key Market Trends



Smart lighting is expected to be the future of Commercial LED lighting



- Smart lighting is expected to boost the growth of LED lighting due to the growing adoption of IoT for modern applications such as smart cities and the U.S. government initiatives for the development of Solid-state Lighting (SSL) including both Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) and Light Emitting Diode (LED) technologies.

- Initiatives such as The U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant (EECBG) program that encourages the installation of high-efficiency street-lighting technologies are expected to majorly contribute to the adoption of Smart lighting and further drive the market growth of LED lighting.

- The growth of Smart lighting is primarily attributed owing to high energy-saving potential offered by LED lightings as compared to conventional lights.

- The increasing demand for smart bulbs and fixtures due to the incentives offered by the Federal Government in the U.S. for residential and commercial entities to use energy-efficient lighting solutions are expected to drive the increasing adoption of smart bulbs and fixtures in the region.



Li-Fi Technolgy to Boost the Market Growth of Commercial LED Lighting



- Li-Fi allows data to be transmitted by modulating the intensity of light from an LED source which is then received by a photo-sensitive detector. Once received, this light signal is then demodulated into electronic form. LED lights can be switched on and off at a fast rate which is not perceptible to the human eye, making wireless communication possible.

- Owing to the increasing applicaions of Li-Wi in various commercial areas like connectivity within hospitals and electromagnetic interference (EMI) sensitive environments, leveraging Li-Fi to take forward the concept of smart cities by allowing communication on a much larger scale as IoT already on a rise and a foundation for smart cities.These applications will enable LED lights on streets, buildings, vehicles which will provide a framework to enable wireless communication. This impact the market growth of commercial LED Lighting in the region.

- With the presence of players like Linmore LED Labs who claim to be the first company in the world to offer LiFi using Linmore LED's patented Light Bars and Light Fixtures.The presence of such players further push the growth of commercial LED lighting in the region.

- Increasing applications of indoor location-based services embedded with light fixtures in retail shops and hotels in the North American region are also projected to be one of the factors driving the revenue growth in the region.Several companies, such as GE Lightings and ByteLight Inc., are deploying VLC installations in supermarkets, which in turn, is aiding retailers to tie a customers' shopping history by tracking their location details.



Competitive Landscape



The North America Commercial LED Lighting Market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. Leading players are engaged in strategic acquisitions to enhance their market dominance and are also focusing on product development which has been a key strategy adopted to move ahead in the evolving market.Some of the key developments in the market are:



- May 2019 - Digital Lumens, Inc. introduced the RLE intelligent LED fixture enabled with Bluetooth technology in its intelligent LED fixtures product portfolio.

- April 2019 - Signify Holding acquired WiZ Connected Lighting Co., Ltd., a developer of Wi-Fi-based lighting software solutions. The company aims to extend its business offering in the field of smart lighting.



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five ​ Forces Analysis​

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers​

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Increasing Smart Lighting and Human Centric Lighting Applications​

4.4.2 Increasing Awareness and Emergence of Ne Business Models such as Lighting-as-a-Service​

4.5 Market Challenges

4.5.1 Declining Prices of LED Products​



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Retail (Showrooms, Malls, Shop Lighting etc.)​

5.1.2 Office​

5.1.3 Hospitality (Restaurants, Casinos, Hotels etc.)​

5.1.4 Architectural (Decorative Lighting Applications)​

5.1.5 Others (Healthcare and Education)​

5.2 Distribution Channel​

5.2.1 Direct Sales​

5.2.2 Retail/Wholesale​

5.3 Country​

5.3.1 US

5.3.2 Canada



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Technical Consumer Products Inc.​

6.1.2 Signify Holding (Philips Lighting and Cooper Lighting)​

6.1.3 Hubbell Inc.

6.1.4 Acuity Brands Inc.​

6.1.5 OSRAM Licht AG​

6.1.6 General Electric Company​

6.1.7 Dialight PLC​

6.1.8 Cree Inc.



7 INVESTMENT TRENDS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



