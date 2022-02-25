Squalene Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 05:29:25 / Comserve Inc. / -- Squalene Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Global Squalene Market size was valued at USD XX million in 2020 and the market is projected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



The market was negatively impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. Squalene is mainly used in cosmetics products such as lipsticks, eye shadows, anti-aging creams, deodorants, and others. Considering the pandemic scenario, the makeup and perfume segment has got the hardest negative hit during the lockdown. For instance, globally, the beauty industry, including colon cosmetics, fragrances, skincare, haircare, and personal care, has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The first-quarter sales were really weak, and there have been widespread store closures. By the end of 2020, revenue generated by the cosmetic and personal care industry is anticipated to decline by 20%-30%, thereby affecting the squalene market growth. However, the demand for squalene to produce adjuvants for various COVID-19 vaccines has significantly increased during the current situation, which has enhanced the demand for the market studied.

Key Market Trends



Cosmetics Industry to Dominate the Market



- Cosmetics stands to be the dominating segment owing to increasing consumer awareness along with higher consumer spending power towards natural personal care and cosmetics.

- Owing to the immense benefits of squalene on skincare, it is found in several moisturizers, face creams and is a prominent ingredient in anti-aging creams.

- Beneficial attributes of squalene like omega 2 rich, anti-inflammatory, detoxifying, hydrating, and anti-oxidation characteristics due to which it is widely adopted for beauty products like lotions, creams, ointments, and lipsticks, etc.

- Increasing natural ingredients demand, especially plant-derived, for personal care & cosmetic products by consumers due to harmful effects from fossil fuel sources is most likely to fuel growth for squalene.

- The global cosmetics industry was valued at about USD 639 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach about USD 851 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of about 5.8%, thus stimulating the market demand for squalene in the coming years.



Asia Pacific Region to be the Fastest Growing Region



- Asia-Pacific region stands to be the fastest-growing market for the personal care and food industry. Factors such as the strengthening of the immune system, anti-aging, anti-oxidation, and UV protection properties of squalene are likely to drive the market growth.

- Squalene is a nutrient-rich natural ingredient thus it is used as a food supplement in the food industry and expanding the food industry in the region is anticipated to drive the market.

- The rapid growth in the food processing industry in China, India, and ASEAN countries is expected to contribute to the demand for the squalene market.

- In 2019, the Chinese food and beverages industry was valued at about 96.09 billion and is estimated to reach about USD 231.96 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of about 19%, which in-turn stimulates the demand for the squalene market.

- Squalene is a natural antioxidant that prevents excessive cell growth. Henceforth squalene is used along with common cancer drugs for the treatment of leukemia, preventing radiation illness from cancer X-ray therapy, and treating the common cold, flu, and swine flu.

Competitive Landscape



The global squalene market is consolidated in nature, with the presence of a few large-sized players and some small players in the market. Some of the major companies are Amyris, SOPHIM, Nucelis, Vestan S.A., and ARISTA INDUSTRIES, among others.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

