Hematology Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast 2022-2031

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a significant impact on the hematology market as there is an increasing focus on the hematology parameters for the assessment of COVID-19 around the world and many hospitals started using the instruments such as hematology analyzers to test and monitor COVID-19 patients. According to the research article published in the International Journal of Laboratory Hematology, 2020, a clinical hematology laboratory has a critical role in providing a number of useful prognostic markers such as Lymphopenia, Neutrophilia, Leukocytosis, and Thrombocytopenia, which are common findings in patients infected with SARS-CoV2 virus. Thus, the growing importance of hematological testing in COVID-19 infected patients is expected to surge the demand for hematology products and reagents across various end-users, thereby significantly impacting the studied market growth during the pandemic era.

The growth of the hematology market is attributed to the increasing incidences of blood disorders and other diseases, rapid technological advances in hematology, and the emergence of high throughput hematology analyzers.



Increasing prevalence of chronic blood disorders is one of the major factors driving the market studied, as it is likely to drive the demand for hematology analyzers. Coagulation analyzers can accurately detect the clotting end point in various blood disorders, such as hemophilia. People can be affected by various types of blood conditions and blood cancers. Common chronic blood disorders include anemia, bleeding disorders, such as hemophilia, blood clots, and blood cancers, such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. According to the Global Hemophilia Care 2019 report, more than 1,125,000 men around the world have an inherited bleeding disorder and 418,000 of those have a severe version of the mostly undiagnosed disease, and about 400,000 people, globally, were estimated to have hemophilia. Early diagnosis and treatment are the best ways to protect the quality of life for a patient with blood cell disorder.



Additionally, the technological advancements and product launches by key players also has been driving the studied market growth. For instance, in October 2020, Becton, Dickinson, and Company received 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the BD FACSLyric Flow Cytometer with the Integrated BD FACSDuet Sample Preparation System. Thus, owing to the abovementioned factors, the hematology market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. However, the high cost of the instruments and the low adoption of hematology analyzers in the emerging economies is anticipated to hamper the market growth in the coming years.



Key Market Trends



The Hematology Analyzers Segment is Expected to Register a Significant Growth in the Hematology Market Over the Forecast Period



The hematology analyzers are the instruments that are used to run tests based on blood samples. They are used to perform tests such as complete blood count, which includes red blood cell, white blood cell, platelet, and hemoglobin count, along with characterizing the blood cells to diagnose a disease condition. The growing burden of blood-related disorders, which surges the demand for hematology tests, coupled with advancements in the technology for the development of hematology analyzers with advanced features are the major drivers for the growth of the studied segment. For instance, in May 2020, Beckman Coulter, a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation launched its DxH 690T hematology analyzer in the United States, which enables mid-volume laboratories to streamline workflow and maximize uptime. Also, in May 2019, Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd launched the range of 5-Part Differential (5PD) to 3-Part Differential (3PD) fully automated hematology analyzers, reagents, and controls in India that were manufactured by Erba Lachema, a fully owned European subsidiary of Transasia. Later in September 2019, Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd. revealed that it had sold nearly 1,000 units of its Erba Hematology range of analyzers in India.

Also, strategic alliances such as acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations by key players are driving the segment growth. For instance, in September 2020, Cyient, entered into a manufacturing partnership with Agappe to manufacture certain key components of Mispa Count X at its ISO 13485-certified, state-of-art manufacturing facilities in India. The Mispa Count X is an indigenously designed and developed three-part hematology analyzer by Agappe.



The North American Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Hematology Market, and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period



North America is expected to witness significant growth in the hematology market in the coming years due to the factors such as the increasing incidence of blood disorders, coupled with technological advancements and growing product launches in the region. According to the American Cancer Society's Ket Statistics for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, 2021, nearly 61,090 new cases of leukemia and approximately 23,660 deaths from leukemia of all kinds were estimated in the United States in 2021, with nearly 21,250 new cases of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and about 4,320 deaths from CLL in the United States in 2021. The growing burden of blood disorders such as Leukemia is expected to surge the demand for hematology instruments and reagents, thus driving the studied market growth in the region. Additionally, in October 2020, CellaVision AB received the United States Food and Drug Administration 510(k) premarket approval for its CellaVision DC-1, which s an automated cell-locating device intended to be used in in-vitro diagnostics in clinical laboratories and CellaVision DC-1 PPA, which is intended for a differential count of white blood cells, characterization of red blood cell morphology and platelet estimation. Further, in November 2020, Sysmex America announced that it would distribute the FDA cleared ClearVision DC-1 for low volume hematology laboratories in the United States and Canada. Thus, owing to the abovementioned factors, the studied market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period in the North American region.



Competitive Landscape



The Hematology market is moderately competitive. Some key industry players include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd among others. The companies are implementing certain strategic initiatives, such as mergers, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships, along with investment in research and development activities, which help them in strengthening their market position globally. For instance, in February 2021, Siemens Healthineers and Sysmex Corporation extended the long-standing global distributor, supply, sales, and service agreement for a wide range of hemostasis products including CN-Series automated blood coagulation analyzers, the CN-3000, and CN-6000 of Sysmex Corporation.

