Marine Oil Water Separator Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented 2022-2031

The marine oil water separator is mainly used in marine vessels or ships. Oil-water separator is used to ensure the oil content in the bilge water is minimum or under the specified limit. It is one of the essential equipment in the ship for monitoring and control systems for the discharge of water from the ship preventing any type of oil from getting into the sea. The marine oil water separator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing concerns related to the environment, strict regulatory policies on the discharge of liquids, and waste into seawater are driving the marine oil water separator market. However, the high maintenance and service cost of marine oil water separators is likely to act as a restraint to this market.



- The shipping and marine industry segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

- Multiple processing technologies used in combination for the purpose of high efficiency, environmental protection, economy, and energy conservation are the future development trend for marine oil water separators, which, in turn, is likely to provide an opportunity for the players involved in the market in the near future.

- Europe is expected to account for the major share in the marine oil water separator market during the forecast period owing to its dominance in world shipping fleet.



Key Market Trends



Shipping and Marine Industry Segment to Dominate in the Market



- Governments across different countries are continuously working on enhancing the conditions for the flora and fauna in the aquatic ecosystem and protecting the environment by passing MARPOL's "ANNEX I" regulations which limit the oil content in the bilge water that vessels can legitimately discharge into the sea. It is now a compulsory requirement for all vessels to have an oil discharge monitoring and control system along with an oil-water separator.

- With the rapid development of the global shipping industry, the marine oil water separator market is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period.

- The international shipping industry is responsible for the carriage of around 90% of world trade. Intercontinental trade, the bulk transport of raw materials, and the import/export of affordable food and manufactured goods are held through shipping.

- Seaborne trades are expected to expand further, there are over 50000 merchant ships trading internationally, transporting every kind of cargo. Hence, with the rise in shipping industry activities and stringent government regulations, the demand for marine oil water separator is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Europe to Dominate the Market



- Europe is home to the world's largest shipping fleet. The European Union (EU) controls around 40% of the world's tonnage and can boast of the world's youngest and most innovative fleet. It is also home to a thriving maritime services sector and marine equipment industry.

- Europe contributed significantly towards the growth of global marine oil water separators market due to strict rules related to wastewater generation from various industries in this region.

- As 75% of European external trade transits through EU ports, the growing trade influence the growth of end-user industries in Europe, which, in turn, boosts the demand for the marine oil water separator in the region.

- Europe's offshore and service vessels are expected to have the fastest-growing segment of the EU shipping industry. As of May 2020, Europe's offshore active rig count was 26. Europe's ongoing offshore exploration and production activities are attributed to boosting the demand for marine oil water separators since the necessary supplies while undertaking exploration, drilling, and construction activities are provided by offshore support vessels.

- Therefore, since major portion of the trade occurs through ships, the demand for marine oil water separators is expected to grow further in the region during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The marine oil water separator market is fragmented. Some of the major players in the market include Compass Water Solutions, Inc., Freytech Inc., Promac B.V., Sulzer Ltd, and Wartsila Oyj Abp.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

