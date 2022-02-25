UPDATE to Event Dates for Wonderland Miami

Wonderland returns to Miami on November 3-5th November 2022

Wonderland Miami 2022 will take place at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center 318 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127, United States

Fostering meaningful, high-quality connections and multichannel, in-depth discovery opportunities for the psychedelic medicine community over 3 days

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2022) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights, the leading guide to the business of psychedelics, is bringing back Wonderland, the largest business gathering in the psychedelic medicine sector. The highly anticipated event is coming back to Miami from November 3-5th 2022 at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center.

''Microdose couldn't be more excited to return to Miami for another rendition of Wonderland after the success of our 2021 show. It's been amazing to see the industry grow, and we want to support the acceleration of both commercial enterprises and nonprofits that drove the psychedelic movement in the first place. Adding a third day to the schedule strictly focused on arts, culture, and experience around psychedelic medicine is critically important to our vision of creating something beyond the realms of a traditional business conference.'' - Connor Haslam, CEO, Microdose Psychedelic Insights.

This year's three-day conference will host top researchers, policymakers, international regulatory experts, celebrity advocates, and global business leaders in psychedelic medicine.

Each day of the three-day event will focus on a key industry theme - Business, Science, and Culture - with top-of-the-line programming delivered across 2 stages. The event will include an exhibition space, a breathwork zone, a psychedelic cinema, VR zone, Art show, VIP and Business areas, a Press Lounge, Meeting areas, as well as formal and casual networking opportunities.

Through a mix of panels, case studies, Q&A sessions, and industry exhibitions, attendees will gain a diverse and inspiring perspective of the latest advances in the psychedelic medicine industry.

''It was more than an event; it was a community experience that cemented Wonderland Miami 2021 as the largest event of its kind thus far. For many of our guests it was the first time they had managed to meet their business partners in real life. Some of our guests were meeting team mates for the first time too. Wonderland Miami 2022 is bigger, longer and is ready to welcome you home. Our new venue allows us the opportunity to activate even more experiences alongside the biggest speakers in psychedelic medicine with a full roster of allies speaking too. Get ready to join us in Wonderland.'' - Richard Skaife, Exec Chair Microdose & Founding Partner The Conscious Fund.

Microdose will be unveiling partners, session topics, and speakers in the coming weeks. To learn more or register for Wonderland Miami 2022, please visit microdose.buzz/wonderland.

Those interested in presenting at Wonderland Miami may complete the application to become a speaker. Companies interested in sponsoring the event may reach out to Daniela Pauli for more details or book a call.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelic medicine through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy, and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and their intersection with healthcare, medicine, and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands, and an unrivaled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors, and advisors.

About Wonderland Miami

Wonderland Miami offers the psychedelic medicine industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, Wonderland: Miami is the premier destination for the psychedelic medicine industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It acts as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees. Wonderland is all about real-life events featuring high-quality programming in some of the world's most exciting locations and breath-taking venues.

Origin Therapeutics CEO Alexander Somjen - "The Miami conference was a monumental success - despite the ongoing pandemic - and this has not only put Microdose on the map, but placed it firmly as a leader in the sector in the collective mind of the industry."

''More than 1,600 people attended the conference, which featured multiple days of live programming involving 139 speakers and 55 sponsors. The event's presence on social media was palpable in Miami and beyond: by the final day, it had generated 25.7 million impressions online and reached roughly 5.7 million people around the world, racking up a total of 2,600 mentions across all social media platforms.

The conference featured appearances from a number of leading psychedelic medical experts, investors, indigenous leaders, and medicine people, as well as several celebrity advocates including Mike Tyson and Lamar Odom.'' - continued Origin Therapeutics CEO Alexander Somjen.

