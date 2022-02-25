Congoleum Flooring Announces Closure of Trenton, NJ Tile Plant



Congoleum Flooring announced today that the company has ceased operations at its Trenton, NJ, tile plant. Closure of the facility, which employed approximately 40 people, will be completed this month.

This adjustment to the manufacturing footprint comes after extensive internal and market analysis and is aligned with the company's ongoing efforts to simplify the business model while improving both profitability and competitive positioning. "It was a difficult decision because it impacts people's lives," said Congoleum CEO Chris O'Connor, who added, "but it is an important step in paving the way for future investments that will make Congoleum a stronger, more competitive employer, manufacturer and supplier."

Design, Quality and Innovation continue to be at the heart of the brand and the company has embarked on a series of personnel and infrastructure investments intended to position the company for significant growth. The corporate headquarters is being renovated and reimagined into a modern and flexible workspace that looks to inspire both current and future talent. O'Connor noted, "We're also expanding our Design, R&D and Customer Service teams. Our goal is to deliver exceptional market value for every product that carries the Congoleum brand." New design introductions are scheduled across every product line throughout 2022.

The company's strong financial position was further bolstered by double-digit sales growth and solid EBITDA performance in 2021. Significant capital expenditure projects have been initiated at the company's Pennsylvania and Maryland manufacturing facilities and plans are being finalized for a new distribution center that is expected to be in operation in the second quarter of this year. Concluded O'Connor, "This state-of-the-art warehouse and transportation hub will enable the company to move finished goods into the market with greater speed and efficiency. It will also help us safeguard against future challenges in the global supply chain by establishing deeper inventories of both domestic and imported products."

About Congoleum

Congoleum has been a trusted leader in the flooring industry for more than 135 years. An unwavering commitment to design, quality and innovation has made Congoleum the brand of choice for generations of homeowners.

Congoleum is proud to support North American jobs through domestic manufacturing and is committed to environmental stewardship.

