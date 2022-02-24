Global Application Processor Market: By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 00:31:23 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global application processor market is expected to exceed USD 29.0 billion by 2018 and reach USD 40 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022-2031.



An application processor is a SoC, designed to support applications running in an operating system environment such as Android, Apple iOS, Windows CE, or Symbian. As a battery occupies the maximum space in a mobile device, central processor unit, graphics processing unit, memory, as well as other sub-processors are integrated onto a single chipset, referred to as SoC. The ARM provides the architecture for the mobile application processor, and manufacturers use the architecture as the base for developing chipsets. Companies such as Qualcomm and Apple license the instruction set from ARM and develop their own processor based on ARM guidelines. However, some companies like Samsung license ARM's application processor design and use it directly.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global application processor market for 2015-2019 along with a technologic overview of the market. The market has been segmented and sub-segmented on the following basis:



By end-user:



Smartphones

Entry-level smartphones

Mid-range smartphones

Premium smartphones

Tablet PCs

Laptops and hybrid-ultramobiles

Gaming consoles

Global Application Processor Market 2015-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key questions answered in this report



What will the market size be in 2019 in terms of both revenue and unit shipments and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

