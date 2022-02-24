HVAC Equipment Market: With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis by Regions, Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 00:27:08 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global HVAC equipment market was valued at US $ 91.30 billion and is expected to reach US $ 183 billion by 2031, which will increase to 6% CAGR from 2022-2031.



Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) equipment is an indoor and vehicular technology for environmental comfort. It is a sub-division of mechanical engineering involving thermodynamics, fluid mechanics, and heat transfer. Nowadays, HVAC equipment are essentially installed at large industrial and commercial infrastructures to regulate temperature and humidity. It then provides fresh outdoor air and eliminate contamination.

Enquire before purchasing this report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-105643



The global HVAC equipment market was valued at US $ 91.30 billion and is expected to reach US $ 183 billion by 2025, which will increase to 6% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.



The heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment market has further been segmented based on type such as heating (heat pumps, furnaces, unitary heaters and boilers), air conditioning (room air conditioners, unitary air conditioners and coolers and others) and ventilation (ventilation fans/air pumps and humidifiers/dehumidifiers. The study provides forecast and estimates market for each type in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period from 2015 to 2021. Each type has been further analyzed based on regional and country levels from 2014 to 2021 in terms of volume and revenue.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-105643



The heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment market has been segmented based on applications such as residential, commercial and industrial. The study provides forecast and estimates market for each application in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period from 2015 to 2021. Each application has been further analyzed based on regional and country levels from 2014 to 2021 in terms of volume and revenue.



In terms of geography, the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study provides a detailed view of country-level aspects of the market on the basis of application segments and estimates the market in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.



The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as AB Electrolux, Daikin Industries. Ltd., Haier Inc., Lennox International Inc., LG Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics and United Technologies Corporation (Carrier).

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post HVAC Equipment Market: With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis by Regions, Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast: 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.