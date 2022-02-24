Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 25 Feb 2022 00:23:51 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Video Surveillance and VSaaS market is expected to exceed more than US$ 70 Billion by 2031.



Video surveillance is nothing but possibility of visual observation without being directly on site. Surveillance is based on real time basis and data will be recorded and saved in storage device for later viewing. This technique will also used for regulation and control purpose which includes quality assurance, production control and traffic regulation. It is also used for various purposes such as reduction of accidents, monitoring open air grounds, tracing of offenders, prevention of vandalism and security related events.



The major driving factors of video surveillance and VSaaS market are as follows:



Rising installation of surveillance structure for security Growing need for IP camera due to reduced cost and superior functionality



The restraining factors of video surveillance and VSaaS market are as follows:



Require high resolution images and high capacity storage



The video surveillance and VSaaS market is segmented on the lines of its type, component, end use industry and geography. Based on type segmentation it covers IP based video surveillance and VSaaS and analog video surveillance and VSaaS. Under component segmentation it covers video surveillance as a service (VSaaS), video surveillance software and video surveillance hardware. Video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) is further segmented into hybrid service, managed service and hosted service. Under video surveillance software it covers video management software (VMS) and video analytics. Based on video management hardware it contains monitors, encoders, recorders and storage and cameras. The video surveillance and VSaaS market is segmented on the lines of its end use industry like healthcare organizations, stadiums, industrial, hospitality, government buildings, transportation, business organizations, retail, residential and others like religious buildings and educational institutions. The video surveillance and VSaaS markets geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.



REPORT SCOPE:



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of video surveillance and VSaaS with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems Inc., Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell Security Group, Agent Video Intelligence, Geovision Inc., Genetec Inc., Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd., and Pelco Inc. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

