Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented and Forecast: 2022-2031

The global intelligent virtual assistant market is forecast to rise from US$ 627.7 mn in 2015 to be worth a massive US$ 10 bn by 2031. The market is likely to expand at an astounding 32.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



IT virtual assistant are applications and programs that enable the users to access easy-to-use features. These features are designed for the purpose of uses that include tracking, assisting and monitoring the need of the user. The intelligent virtual assistant market has further been segmented based on technology such as text-to-speech and speech recognition.

The study provides forecast and estimates market for each type in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period from 2018 to 2024. Each type has been further analyzed based on regional and country levels from 2018 to 2024 in terms of volume and revenue. The intelligent virtual assistant market has been segmented based on end-users such as individual users, small and medium enterprise and large enterprise. The study provides forecast and estimates market for each application in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.

Each application has been further analyzed based on regional and country levels from 2014 to 2021 in terms of volume and revenue. In terms of geography, the intelligent virtual assistant market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific,Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The study provides a detailed view of country-level aspects of the market on the basis of application segments and estimates the market in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period. The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as Anboto Group, Artificial Solutions Ltd., CodeBaby Corp., CreativeVirtual Ltd., eGain Communications Corp., IntelliResponse Systems Inc., Next ITCorporation, Nuance Communications Inc. and Speaktoit Inc.

