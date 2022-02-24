3rd Platform Market by Technology: Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 24 Feb 2022 23:55:29 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global 3rd platform market is expected to grow in future mainly driven by the adoption of technologies cloud, mobile, social and big data.



The 3rd platform is built on a foundation of cloud, mobile, social, and Big Data technologies. The overall market of 3rd platform is expected to grow, largely driven by the increased adoption of cloud services across the globe. As Industry is moving towards innovation and enterprises are looking to gain competitive edge, 3rd platform spending across the globe is expected to capture major share in the overall ICT spending. 3rd platform will enable all the digital transformation and expansion of each and every software industry in coming ten years.

The 3rd platform market is growing rapidly at a CAGR of 7.5% during the period 2020-2025.



The global 3rd platform market is expected to grow in future mainly driven by the adoption of technologies cloud, mobile, social and big data. The technologies segment have greater market share and will drive the market more than the services segment. Moreover, the factors are also cost, ease of access, self-provisioning and sales channels. The lack of verification of cloud and mobile data and security reasons will impact the market in near three to four years. As the use of 3rd platform reduces the cost of ownership and offers new services to penetrate in the organization, its usage will increase giving more opportunities to the vendors. Thus, they are coming up with cross platforms which can extract more information from web, track and analyze it to make informed decisions. Also, most of the start-ups are following it as their strategy and capturing the market. Some of the key vendors present in the market are Facebook, IBM, LinkedIn, and Salesforce.com.



The report also talks about companies to watch for such as MobileIron, RightScale, and Splunk. This study covers and analyses "3rd platform market" globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this reports aims to provide opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Global 3rd Platform Market is segmented on the below basis;



By Technology:



Cloud Big



Data Social Mobile



By Verticals:



Telecom



BFSI



Healthcare



Transportation Manufacturing



Energy & Utilities



Retail



Others



By Services:



IT & Networking



Consulting Services System



Integration Services



Custom Application Development Services



By Geography:



North America



Western Europe



Asia-Pacific Eastern



Europe & CIS



Middle East & Africa Latin America.

