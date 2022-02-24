Technical Textile Market: Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 24 Feb 2022 23:52:02 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Global Technical Textile Market accounted for US$ 233 Billion in 2031 and it is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 4% over the forecast period 2022-2031.



Market Research Engine published new research report on "Technical Textile Market". The research report covers detailed description of the global technical textiles market based on volume share (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) for the period 2015 to 2022. The report highlights the factors contributing towards the growth of the market and the restraints that impede the market. The report also includes a detailed section on raw material analysis related to technical textiles market. The report also explains the competitive landscape with company market shares of key market players. Detailed forecasts for the years 2015-2022 for technical textiles have been given separately, for better understanding of the market scenario.

Technical textiles are high performance textiles that are used due to their superior properties and functionality over regular textiles. The demand for these products has increased over the past few years due to the increasing application base in various end-user industries such as healthcare,agriculture, construction, clothing, packaging, sportswear and sports equipment, automotive, environmental protection and other such areas. The technical textiles market is believed to be one of the most innovative branches of industry across the world and has been reported to be among the top five technology intensive markets with a great potential for advancement.



Technical textiles can be divided into many categories, depending on their end use. The classification system developed by Techtextil, Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH,is widely used in Europe, North America and Asia.Techtextil specifies 12 application areas: Agrotech, Buildtech, Clothtech, Geotech, Hometech, Indutech,Medtech, Mobiltech, Oekotech, Packtech, Protech, and Sporttech.



Key players mention in this report such as Freudenberg & Co. KG, DuPont, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ahlstrom Corporation and a number of other players including Fiberweb PLC, Polymer Group Inc., Companhia Providência etc..

Scope of the Report



This research report categorizes the technical textiles market based on type,application, and region.



Based on Product Type:



• Fabrics

• Unspun fiber

• Yarn-product type



Based on Fiber Type:



• Natural fiber

• Synthetic fiber

• Specialty fiber



Based on Application:

• Agrotech

• Meditech

• Mobiltech

• Packtech

• Sportech

• Buildtech

• Clothtech

• Hometech

• Protech

• Others (includes Geotech, Oekotech)



Based on Technology:



• Nonwovens

• Fabric finish

• Weaving

• Knitting

• Fiber & spinning

• Others (includes knotting, coating, and laminating)



Based on Fabric Fiber Type:



• Colored

• Non-colored



Based on Geography:



• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW (Israel, Chile, UAE, and Colombia).

