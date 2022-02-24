Middle East Cyber Security by Security Types: Research Consumption, Companies , Industry Report Analysis and Future Demand and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 24 Feb 2022 23:49:12 / Comserve Inc. / -- The GCC region has become the center point for cyber-attacks because of the region's strategic and economic significance. In GCC region, government, education.



Cyber security has become a key problem for all types of organizations and they have been increasing their spending on cyber security services/products/solutions to reduce the security issues (e.g. Aerospace & Defense, Retail and BFSI) and to protect data from the hackers. In this region, government, BFSI, and energy & utilities organizations are under cyber-attacks and are targeted more by cyber-attackers. Due to this, there is a huge demand for better security products.



The GCC region has become the center point for cyber-attacks because of the region's strategic and economic significance. In GCC region, government, education, and BFSI industries are the most targeted verticals by cyber attackers. The increase in cyber threats, digitalization initiatives, and investment in homeland security are driving the market. The Middle East cyber security market size is expected to grow from USD 11.38 Billion in 2017 to USD 30.80 Billion by 2025, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14%. The Middle East cyber security market is analysed based on five segments – security types, solutions, services, verticals, and countries.

The security types segment is analysed based on cloud security, wireless security, network security, and application security. Cloud security is one of the important factors for organizations (small to larger) and adoption of this security will help enterprises in terms of reducing capital expenditure, increasing the productivity, business agility, ease of adaptation to market, and data protection. The cloud security market revenue is expected to reach $20.20 billion by 2022.



The services segment is analysed based on consulting service, managed security service, and integration services. The services market revenue is expected to reach $34.37 billion by 2022.



The Middle East cyber security market is also analysed by verticals – BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Retail & wholesale distribution, IT & Telecom, Aerospace & Defence, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Government, Hospitality, Media & Entertainment, and Education. The BFSI and Energy & Utilities industries are going to contribute around 34% of the market share for the Middle East cyber security market in 2016. The Education and Transportation & Logistics verticals are set to be the emerging verticals for the Middle East cyber security market growth in the Upcoming Report years.

The study covers and analyzes "Middle East Cyber Security Market". Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.



Middle East Cyber Security report provides key insights of the cyber security industry. The aim of this report is to provide business opportunities for players and also help them to understand about the various key elements in this industry in terms of trends, drivers, and market scenario. Market Dynamics Drivers Increase in Cyber Threats Digitalization Initiatives Investment in Homeland Security in Middle East Restraints Regulatory Compliance Increase in Operational Cost Opportunities Managed Security Services Providers Business Opportunities in Wireless Security Increase Demand for Cloud Security.

