Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market: Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 24 Feb 2022 23:46:04 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Indian MVAS market is expected to grow in the Upcoming Report years mainly driven by consumers VAS and enterprise VAS.



Internet penetration in India has increased over the years and it has largely been possible due to enhanced quality services by telecom operators at competitive rates. Increasing quality of handsets at affordable rates,quality services by telecom providers, need of information, entertainment and M-commerce are driving the growth of mobile value added services. As the Indian consumers have upgraded themselves to smartphones, popular values added services (VAS) such as short service message, astrology updates, news alerts and weather updates have been replaced by applications which have sophisticated features to meet consumer demands.



The Indian MVAS market is expected to grow in the Upcoming Report years mainly driven by consumers VAS and enterprise VAS. The consumer VAS segment is expected to drive the Indian MVAS market, but still enterprise VAS segment is predicated to see a large market growth in the near future. The Indian MVAS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the period 2015-2020. The consumer VAS is expected to grow at a faster rate in comparis onto enterprise VAS. However, the lack of the promotions and proper usage the will hamper the market for the growth.

Enquire before purchasing this report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-105657



Mobile-Commerce, Mobile-Governance, Mobile-Health and Mobile-Education are the future of mobile value added services (M-VAS) market in India. Also, the increasing demand from the enterprise side will give an opportunity for the regional players in the market. Healthcare, education,banking, government and commercial enterprises are the major verticals and they are investing more on the mobile platforms and have been receiving a handsome revenue. Some of the major market players of mobile value added service market in India are CanvasM Technologies, Comviva Technologies,IMImobile Pvt.Ltd, and OnMobile Global. The report also talks about the companies to watch for such as Mobile2Win and Value First Digital Media.



This study covers and analyses "Mobile VAS market in India".Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiative and technologies related to the market.In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-105657



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Mobile Value Added Services Market, By Solutions



8 Mobile Value Added Services Market, By End User



9 Mobile Value Added Services Market, By Industry



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles -



CanvasM Technologies -



Comviva Technologies -



IMImobile Pvt.Ltd -



OnMobile Global - Mobile2Win



By Verticals: mEntertainment mCommerce, mBanking, mEducation, mHealth, mGovernance, mAgriculture

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market: Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecast: 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.